Honda's biggest, baddest, and most capable adventure touring motorcycle is getting an update for 2021 in the Indian market. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has released a statement announcing that it is now accepting reservations for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Big bikes from Honda like the Africa Twin are sold in Honda's premium BigWing Topline dealerships, with the adventure bike starting at Rs. 15.96 lakh ($21,842 USD).

The 2021 Honda CRF 1100 Africa Twin comes equipped with a 1,084cc parallel twin engine featuring liquid-cooling and an eight valve cylinder head. It churns out a respectable 98 horsepower, making it a versatile machine capable of tackling both on and off-road terrain. It also comes equipped with a lithium ion battery which offers four times the durability of a conventional lead-acid unit. Engine performance aside, the Africa Twin now comes with a bolt-on subframe, as well as a swing arm derived from Honda's CRF450R Dakar race machine.

Helping to keep the bike rubber side down is a suite of sophisticated electronic rider aids consisting or a six-axis IMU that governs the throttle by wire system, as well as a seven-tier Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. The bike is also equipped with wheelie control to ensure both wheels stay firmly planted to the ground (for as long as you want them to). Of course, this bike will allow you to have some fun by way of toggling how much front wheel lift you would like to add to the equation. Lastly, the bike also offers cornering ABS with off-road settings accounting for varying conditions of terrain.

Creature comforts include a five-stage adjustable windscreen, an adjustable seat, dual LED headlights with DRLs as standard. The Africa Twin comes standard with tubeless tires, saving on weight while still allowing the rider to run relatively low tire pressures to be able to tackle gnarly terrain. Heated grips are sure to keep the rider's hands warm even in the coldest and wettest environments, while cornering lights enable the rider to see through the darkest of roads. All of the bike's adjustable components and riding modes can be toggled via a 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen.