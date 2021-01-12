Kawasaki is among the most popular big bike manufacturers in India, thanks to its affordable model range, and impressive performance. With the middleweight class, consisting of the Ninja 650, Z650, and Versys 650, being among the most popular big bikes in the country, Kawasaki also has an impressive lineup of liter-class machines for more experienced riders seeking to elevate their riding experience.

For the 2021 model year, Kawasaki has launched the Versys 1000 priced at Rs 11.19 lakh, or the equivalent of $15,230 USD. The updated adventurer is equipped with a slew of premium components that give this machine incredible value for money. For starters, the Versys 1000 is equipped with a 1,043cc inline-four engine, similar to that found in the Z1000 and Ninja 1000. Rated at 118 horsepower, the Versys 1000 is capable of reaching speeds well over 200 kilometers per hour, and tacke miles on end of highways and twisty roads thanks to its premium suspension and array of electronic rider aids.

Going into more detail, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 comes standard with a five-axis Bosch IMU system which governs features like traction control and cornering ABS. On top of this, the top-spec adventurer comes equipped with two power modes and three riding modes, cruise control, and a full-color TFT instrument panel. The Versys 1000 also comes standard with LED lights all around, as well as muscular body work and a fascia that bears an uncanny resemblance to the Ninja line of sportbikes.

As far as creature comforts are concerned, the Versys 1000 gets well-cushioned seats for both rider and passenger, as well as a luggage rack for either a top case or soft luggage at the rear. The bike's 21 liter fuel tank ensures ample mileage between gas stops, while the 1,043cc engine offers a lot of torque and power on tap for both long highway hauls and spirited rides.