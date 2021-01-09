When I took my MSF Basic RiderCourse, I spent the better part of two days on a beater Honda Nighthawk 250. The school had a fleet of them, and for good reason. They're small simple bikes that are easy to handle and practically indestructible, as shown by the numerous dents, scratches, and missing turn signals the school's bikes had. This one, currently for sale on Bring a Trailer, is about as original as the school's bikes were not.

Based strongly on the Rebel 250, the Nighthawk features an upright standard riding position and a few minor improvements to its 20-horsepower parallel twin engine. This 1991 example is the first year of the Nighthawk 250. The bike remained in production virtually unchanged all the way through 2008. It's unusual to see one in as good condition as this one, mainly because most of them were used and abused as beginner bikes. This bike has just under 6,000 miles and appears to be all original, with only a missing tab on the gas cap and a few scuffs from a previous owner's tank bag giving any sign that it's not brand new.

Gallery: 1991 Honda CB250 Nighthawk

79 Photos

This bike has had a recent carburetor cleaning, valve adjustment, and wears a new pair of Kenda Challenger K657 tubeless tires. It has an 85 mph speedometer, and you'd probably be lucky to reach the top end of that range. One interesting feature of this speedometer is that it has markings to indicate which gear you should be in at a particular speed, which is handy for new riders coming from cars with automatic transmissions and aren't yet accustomed to shifting their own gears. It comes with an owner’s manual, an original tool kit, and a clean Wisconsin title.

The Nighthawk 250 has become somewhat rare these days, mainly because MSF courses all over the country used them up the same way The Dukes of Hazzard depleted southern California of Dodge Chargers (though probably with less jumping). Whoever picks this up will hopefully not use it as a beginner bike, but preserve it as an example of how these popular little bikes began their difficult lives.