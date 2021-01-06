Kawasaki has updated their middleweight naked street bike for 2021 in the Indian market. The launch of the new Z650 is one that's sure to attract motorcyclists leveling up from entry level big bikes into mid-sized machines. The new Z650 comes with subtle styling enhancements by way of a striking new colorway. The Metallic Spark Black color option is now complemented with fluorescent green wheels giving it a resemblance to the Kawasaki Z H2.

Apart from the revised color scheme, the 2021 Z650 retains all the features of the previous model. That being said it still packs the same muscular aesthetic as the previous bike. It also comes with a full LED headlight, LED taillight, two-up seat, and underbelly exhaust. When the Z650 first made its debut in 2017, it definitely made a good first impression. However, upon closer inspection, the bike was just an ER-6N with revised styling. Luckily for the 2020 model year, Kawasaki updated the Z650 with the aforementioned LED lights, and a full-color 4.3-inch TFT display which features smartphone connectivity via the Rideology mobile app.

The underpinnings of the Z650 remain the same with non-adjustable KYB telescopic forks at front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. Dual channel ABS ensures the safety of the rider while inspiring confidence when coming to a stop. Lastly, Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires ensure optimal grip in wet and dry conditions. As far as performance is concerned, the Kawasaki Z650 is equipped with a 649cc parallel twin engine, now tweaked to meet BS6 standards. The mid-sized twin is rated for 67 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, giving the bike adequate punch in both the city and the highway.

Considered by many as the perfect mid-sized big bike in the market, the Kawasaki Z650 combines great value with good performance and reliability. The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 is priced at Rs 6.04 lakh, or the equivalent of around $8,300 USD.