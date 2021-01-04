There's a new king in the throne of the global motorcycle industry. Interestingly, this new king is not present in North America, however, it has still managed to gain the title as the most valuable motorcycle manufacturer in the world.

Although not present stateside as Bajaj in its namesake, the Indian manufacturer's footprint, or should I say, tire marks, can be seen in the likes of the KTM 390 and 200 Dukes, the Husqvarna 401 range, and other bikes from Austrian manufacturer, KTM. After all, Bajaj does own 47.97 percent of KTM AG. Outside of America, however, Bajaj has proven itself a mighty player in the motorcycle game. Present in over 70 markets the world over, the company has recently penetrated the Thai market, and is seeking to make its way into Brazil.

Bajaj Auto released in a statement last Friday, that it has become the first motorcycle manufacturer to ever cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore, or an estimate of around $13.6 billion USD. Now what exactly does this mean? It simply means that Bajaj has the highest total value of outstanding shares of stock. When compared to other motorcycle manufacturers, Bajaj blows them all away with its gargantuan market cap achievement.

“The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe.” Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto has been churning out motorcycles like hotcakes in its production facilities at Chakan, Waluj, and Pantnagar for several years now. Despite having adequate technology and a pretty streamlined manufacturing process, Bajaj continues to innovate and recently announced that it will be setting up a fourth factory at Chakan from an Rs 650 crore, or $89 million USD investment. Subsequently, the new plant is set to manufacture KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles, as well as the upcoming Triumph bikes expected to come to life as a result of the company's partnership with the British manufacturer.