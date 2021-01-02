The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is essentially a modern UJM (despite not being Japanese), a standard naked motorcycle with classic styling. It lends itself extremely well to customization from one corner of the world to the other. In Thailand, the OK Easy Shop took one such Interceptor and turned it into the cool looking street tracker you see here.

If not for the custom Royal Enfield name painted on the tank and the side of the engine, you might not be able to even tell this bike came from India. The most obvious change is the custom exhaust that runs down the side of the body like a scrambler. This is the only change to the otherwise stock 648cc parallel-twin engine. Both fenders have been shortened. A modern LED headlight replaces the original halogen design. The engine has been partially refinished in matte black, with the embossed Royal Enfield logo highlighted in the same yellow as the pinstripes.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Street Tracker

The handlebar is taller than stock, and a smaller seat places the rider lower than stock. The original instrument cluster and front suspension remain, but balloon style tires give it a unique classic look.

Besides the exhaust and custom paint job, another striking change to this Interceptor is the missing side covers. That, plus the relocated battery, lets you see straight through the middle of the frame. In keeping with its rough and tough appearance, the bike gets a Union Jack styled radiator guard, as well as a bash plate. A tiny chrome tail light adds to the bike's classic look.

This custom Interceptor is yet another example of just how versatile the platform is. From cruiser to flat tracker to desert sled, it seems there's no end to what customizers can do with the Interceptor 650.