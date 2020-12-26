It's like figure skating for motorcycles.

We may joke about Harley-Davidson riders not taking their bikes out unless conditions are the same as required for a NASCAR race—warm, dry, and pavement only. We know that's not entirely true, either. There are plenty of serious all-weather riders who ride Harleys. This video, however, is seriously next level: Harleys with spiked tires on ice.

It's not uncommon to throw spiked tires on a lightweight dirt bike and go ripping around a frozen lake. Tearing around and even ripping donuts on an 800-pound Road Glide is a completely different story. A little dirt bike is easy to control on a slippery surface. If things start to get out of hand a quick throttle adjustment or dab of a foot is usually enough to put you back on track. A Harley, even the Sportster that's the lightweight of this bunch, has a ton more power to keep under control. You might be able to dab a foot on a Sportster, but don't even try it on a big old Road Glide unless you want to break your foot.

There's not a whole lot going on in this video. There are some drag races, high-speed runs, and a bit of very impressive Road Glide drifting going on. Seriously, whether you're a Harley fan or not, you have to admit that takes a fair amount of skill to accomplish without crashing. These big old chrome machines look absolutely majestic out there, thrashing on the ice while my much more capable dual-sport and I are holed up for the winter.

Ice Ice Baby:

Kudos to these guys. While we recommend not riding in winter, we have to hand it to these guys. I've driven ice time trials in cars, including a Miata with the top down (of course), but doing this on a motorcycle is a whole other ball game. Doing it on a Harley is epic.

 

Source: Harley Davidson People on Facebook