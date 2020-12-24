No matter what style of riding you favor, there’s probably a tire in Bridgestone’s Battlax line to suit your needs. Are you a track rat? The Hypersport S22 has you covered. Prefer the open road and far-off trails? The Adventure A41 can take you there. With multiple sport-touring options already on offer, Bridgestone decided to expand the Battlax range with the new T32 and T32GT to maximize performance in wet conditions.

Just in time for winter riding, the new tires will join the T31 and T30 EVO variants already in the Bridgestone’s catalog. To improve stability in the wet, the company paired its proprietary Pulse Groove Technology with tried-and-true techniques. The pulse-shaped grooves and center deflector equalize water flow while standard grooves optimize water evacuation.

Thanks to the new design, the T32 gains a 13-percent larger contact patch (on the rear tire) compared to the T31. The increased groove ratio and resulting adhesion also impact wet braking, reducing braking distance by 7 percent over its predecessor. New construction provides stability in all conditions yet Bridgestone claims the updated compound doesn’t sacrifice tire life.

Along with the T32, Bridgestone will also offer a GT version suited for middleweight and heavy tourers. The tire still possesses the brand’s pulse-shaped grooves and wet weather performance, but increased stiffness improves tire life by 10 percent.

“By significantly enhancing the tire’s connection with the road, the T32 tire delivers incredible performance, even in poor weather conditions, giving riders more control and confidence in the wet,” said Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire GM Jared Williams. “These benefits are also found in the GT tire line, allowing this technology to reach more motorcyclists.”

The Battlax Sport Touring T32 and T32GT will be available in early 2021 and price nor tire sizes are available just yet.