What do you get when you cross a dash cam and an action cam? That seems to be the question that the folks at Innovv sought to answer with their new K5. It consists of two separate cameras to record front and rear action, which immediately activate once you start your engine. There’s a whole lot more to it as well, so let’s take a look.

The front camera, which records to a microSD card (up to 512GB capacity is supported), utilizes Sony’s 8-megapixel sensor. With it, Innovv says you can record in 4K Ultra HD at 30 frames per second. Meanwhile, the rear camera records in 1080P HD. Both cameras record in a 120-degree field of view, and there are multiple other resolution settings available for both, according to your preference.

By using the free Innovv app on your smartphone or tablet, you can also instantly view, download, and share video footage from your K5 without having to remove the microSD card. The K5 has native dual-band Wi-Fi, so connectivity is a snap. The package also comes with a handy external mic you can mount wherever is most convenient for you—opening up a world of possibilities for narration and vlogging.

You also get a remote control included in the package, with simple lights to let you know if it’s recording, if the GPS is functioning, and if the Wi-Fi is working. There’s also a Function button you can press to instantly capture something via photo or video on the fly, without having to look down while adventuring.

What about construction and ruggedness? The K5 is made of “durable and lightweight aerospace aluminum alloys,” per Innovv. It carries an IP67 waterproof rating, and should also function well in other harsh weather conditions. The company also says it functions well in extreme temperatures, although it doesn’t give further information to back up this claim.

For those unfamiliar, Innovv has been around and making cameras since 2013. The K5 is brand new, so there aren’t reviews of this one yet, but previous models have had fairly positive reviews. If this package sounds like something you’re interested in, it’s available for pre-order now via the Innovv website. You get the cameras, external mic, GPS module, a 12V/5V converter, all necessary camera mounts, and a spare parts package in the box for an MSRP of $458. Innovv says pre-orders will ship in 20 to 30 days from the date of your order.

The company’s existing dealer network seems to mostly be located throughout Europe, with a few locations scattered in Asia, two in South America, and just one each in both the U.S. and South Africa as of December, 2020.