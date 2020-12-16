If Royal Enfield is going to keep up with its plan to introduce four motorcycles every year for the next seven years now that the Meteor is out, it’s time for the company to start thinking about its next move. We recently suggested that the company consider making a 650-based Enduro since the lineup lacks a bit of diversity.

While our idea makes its way up to the decision-makers, it sounds like Enfield has already decided on its next bike. Care to take a guess? Yes, it’s another 350. Two, actually. Rumors out of India suggest that Enfield is going to downsize the Interceptor and possibly also the Continental GT.

Several Indian publications, including Rushlane, shared a set of pictures showing what they suspect is an entry-level Interceptor. We only see the back of the bike in the low-resolution pictures so it isn’t much to work with, but that didn’t keep the sites from speculating and we always like a bit of baseless speculation.

That being said, we can’t help but wonder: how many 350s does Royal Enfield need, exactly? We understand that it’s the perfect size and displacement for its local market, but at what point do you become your own worst enemy? Between the Bullet, the Classic, and now the Meteor (with a new engine), the rumored baby Interceptor and GT would become models four and five in Enfield’s 350cc lineup. According to Gaadi Waadi, the Interceptor 350 would slot in above the Meteor as a slightly more premium product.

Granted, from a design standpoint, the Interceptor has that quintessential “Universal Japanese Motorcycle” silhouette and a 350 version would become the perfect Honda H’ness CB350 competitor. Considering that there are also ongoing rumors about a CB350 café racer, that’s where the downsized Continental GT would become relevant.

Going after Honda’s tiny hard hitter would be the only justifiable reason for Enfield to consider the Interceptor and Continental GT 350. Is that a good enough reason to risk competition within its own ranks, however? Too much of a good thing isn’t so good anymore.

The good news is that we shouldn’t have too long to wait to find out what Royal Enfield’s plan is. If the maker sticks to its “one bike every three months” plan, we should see something new sooner rather than later.