It’s been a little while since we last heard rumblings about Suzuki India’s electrification plans. The company has made vague pronouncements about electric developments for the past few years. However, as of June, 2020, the company’s VP of Marketing and Sales was hemming and hawing about whether India was ready for electric bikes.

Still, we don’t have to look too far back to see that motorcycle media outlets across India have long been predicting that 2021 is the year. Folks, it looks like those predictions were totally on the mark. Eagle-eyed Twitter user Prashant Singh managed to capture video of what certainly looks like an electric Suzuki Burgman, which he then shared with the world.

It might be an electric scooter, but it’s still a Burgman. So, it’s not much of a surprise that the scoot Singh spotted strongly resembles the BS6 Burgman 125. Ever since Suzuki introduced its Burgman line, the Hamamatsu heroes seem to enjoy playing it safe as far as design evolution over time goes.

The first thing you notice in looking at this video is the lack of an exhaust. Piston-powered Burgmans of all displacements carry their stock exhausts on the right side, and it’s noticeably absent here. The rear suspension also looks a bit different from that of the combustion version. The blue and white color scheme is a nice, but not particularly bold touch. It’s enough to differentiate this electric version from its combustion cousins, but not so different that you can’t tell the two are related.

There’s no indication as to when Suzuki India plans to launch the electric Burgman—or indeed if it might make an appearance outside of India, as well. For what it’s worth, this test mule looks to be in a pretty finished state, so hopefully we’ll learn more sometime in the first half of 2021.