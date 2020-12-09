To get younger motorcycle racers into the sport, you have to give them opportunities to practice and hone their craft on the track. That’s why Yamaha Europe is proud to announce the formation of the new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup. It’s a six-race support series that will run during some 2021 WSBK weekends and feature riders aged 12 to 20.

Up to 36 riders per race will participate in a weekend consisting of a 30-minute free practice and Superpole session on the Friday of each race weekend, and then two 10-lap races on Saturday. If you or someone you know is interested, riders can still register your interest through December 15, 2020.

According to the webform, registering your interest does not commit you to entering the Cup. Instead, it’s merely the first step in the process. A team member will reach out to you with the next steps you’ll need to take. The form is available in multiple European languages to encourage a variety of riders.

R3 bLU cRU European Cup races will test at Misano on March 19, 2021. From there, the race calendar includes the following dates at the time of writing:

Round One: April 23 and 24, 2021, Assen, the Netherlands

Round Two: May 7 and 8, 2021, Estoril, Portugal

Round Three: June 11 and 12, 2021, Misano, Italy

Round Four: July 2 and 3, 2021, Donington Park, U.K.

Round Five: September 3 and 4, 2021, Magny-Cours, France

Round Six: September 17 and 18, 2021, Catalunya, Spain

Riders won’t just be competing for places, points, and trophies. For the inaugural R3 European Cup, the overall champion will also earn a place with the bLU cRU World Supersport 300 team for 2022! That is, as long as they’re over 15, which is the age minimum for the series. Second place in this series will be offered a wildcard entry in the 2022 WSSP300 season. At the end of the 2021 Cup season, second and third-place overall finishers will get a 50-percent discount on 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration.