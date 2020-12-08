The holidays are fast approaching, and let’s face it: most of us probably won’t be finding a shiny new Honda CBR1000RR-R in our pile of gifts … or will we? That’s the question that Honda’s Virtual Motorsports Land is posing on this most fateful of days when you (yes, you) can bring your very own CBR1000RR-R into your home.

Better still, you don’t even need to have a bunch of money or a secure place to store your brand-new bike! What if I told you that all you need to make your dream of owning your very own CBR1000RR-R a reality is access to a printer and some basic art and/or office supplies?

Kids and adults alike can all have fun with the Honda Paper Craft CBR1000RR-R, either separately or together. While it’s true that you might have some difficulty in racing the completed paper vehicles once you’ve put every piece in place, you could easily compete in other ways. If your quarantine bubble has quite a few people in it, you could even have a paper CBR1000RR-R build-off. I don’t know about you, but that probably beats another endless search and/or argument over what to watch after eating!

If you like what you see, you can thank Honda motorcycle developers Hisao Tomimoto and Shogo Nishida. These two put in extra effort to make the paper craft CBR1000RR-R strike a balance between design accuracy, and ease of assembly. Several years back, well before the current pandemic, Honda released a paper craft Super Cub that was extremely well-received. This project was a bit of a follow-up, but it also had some big shoes to fill because people loved that project so much.

You can download both the CBR1000RR-R and Paper Cub projects directly from Honda’s website. The CBR1000RR-R is available in both the Honda Racing Corporation tricolor and white, with the latter offering the option to color it in as you see fit. Meanwhile, the Paper Cub comes in red, green, blue, and yellow. Why not print and assemble them all?

Even more importantly: Who needs paper snowflakes when you can have paper motorcycles?