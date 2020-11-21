Royal Enfield seems to be powering through 2020 pretty well, all things considered. After recently launching the Meteor 350, and enjoying the global success of the 650 Twins, the Indian manufacturer is now opening another production facility, this time in Chachoengsao, Thailand. Expected to serve as the companies Southeast Asia production hub, the new factory will produce bikes for several markets in the region.

Thailand is a pretty strong market for Royal Enfield, as they currently have 30 dealerships in the country. The new production facility is expected to increase demand in the country, so much so that the company expects to expand into 36 dealerships by mid 2021. In Asia-Pacific, Royal Enfield enjoys a healthy network of 150 branches. With the new production facility in Chachoengsao expected to churn out over 3,500 motorcycles a year, Royal Enfield seeks to have a total of 155 dealerships in the region within 2021.

All these developments come in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw motorcycle sales in Thailand take a sizeable hit from January to October of this year. A report from Bangkok Post shows that despite the industry-wide slowdown, Royal Enfield saw a massive 71% year-on-year sales increase, and now contributes a respectable 5.4% market share in Thailand's mid-sized motorcycle segment which comprises machines with displacements from 250cc through 750cc.

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield head of business for Asia-Pacific expressed the company's interests in expanding its investments across other countries in the region. For instance, Indonesia poses a strong potential market given its large population, and the country's heavy reliance on motorcycles as a primary means of transportation. That being said, we can expect Royal Enfield to bolster its presence across Asia, as well as other regions such as Europe and North America.