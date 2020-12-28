With only a week left to the rollercoaster of emotions that has been 2020, it's time for everyone to think back on the previous twelve months and set goals for the next twelve. For RideApart (and every other motorcycle website), it's also the time to take a look at all the good and bad things that happened in the motorcycle industry.

Despite a historical year—mostly for the wrong reasons—some bike makers managed to make the best of a difficult time. They notably introduced interesting and exciting new bikes that should help make 2021 a little better—like a kiss on our 2020 booboo.

We also decided to make the most of a weird year and have a bit of fun by naming 2020's Best New Bike of the Year. While the RideApart team has a few favorites, basing the decision on only six votes isn't very representative so, was asked you to help us choose. Thanks to your help, we were able to crown a legitimate winner. Drumroll, please!

Third Place: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 put up a good fight. Between a brand-new, model-specific V4 engine and one of the industry's first radar cruise control, the new Multi has a lot going for it.

We waited for the fourth Ducati V4 bike for a little over a year, but according to early reports, it was worth the wait. This new-generation Multi won reviewers' hearts and now ranks among the most capable adventure-tourers.

Second Place: 2021 BMW R 18

Though the brand new BMW R 18 launched back in April, it seemingly left a lasting impression on the industry and on our readers. It's not hard to see why—BMW tackled the cruiser segment in style with its biggest boxer engine yet. Between the delightfully retro lines, the striking exhaust pipes, and the gigantic cylinders, the new R 18 is an attention grabber and according to Dustin who got to take it out for a spin: it rides as good as it looks.

The all-new 2021 Triumph Trident 660 is the big winner of this year's Best New Bike poll. It received 18-percent of the votes out of 30 contenders (some we suggested, others were appointed by the readers).

Considering the bike also showed up in most of the RideApart team's "5 Bikes We're Looking Forward To" selection, this victory doesn't come as a surprise. As Triumph's first mainstream, mid-size offering in a long time, armed with an iconic inline triple, and priced competitively, there's a lot to be excited about. At least we thought so, and you guys agreed.

Though our Best New Bike of the Year won with almost double the number of votes of the runner-up, the battle for the second position a lot closer. There was only a one-vote difference between the BMW R 18 and the Ducati Multistrada V4.

Not only that, but we came close to a tie for the third position as well as the recently unveiled Honda H'ness CB350 was only one vote short from a tie with the Multi. For that reason, we thought the CB deserved a special mention. The bike received a lot of attention when it launched in September. Between the whole "Royal Enfield fighter" gist and the CB350 badge revival, the little Honda understandably retro created a lot of buzz. Just not enough to deserve a place on the 2020 podium.