We've been hearing and talking about the Harley-Davidson Pan America for almost three years now—ever since the company confirmed its intention to branch out into new segments in the More Roads to Harley five-year plan. That's also when we got our first peek at Harley's vision for the adventure segment.

We finally met the Pan Am in the metal in 2019 when the prototype started showing up at regional shows before its formal introduction at EICMA the same year. We expected the new bike to launch sometime in 2020 but we didn't know at the time just how south things were about to go, both for the industry and the company.

One pandemic and restructuration later and Harley-Davidson is finally ready to add its first adventure bike to the lineup. The Pan America is set to debut on February 22, 2021, and while details about the bike are scarce, let's take a look at what we know about the new bike.

The Look

There's one certainty about the Pan Am: The design is cemented and what we see is what we're going to get. Ever since it was first shown as a render in 2018, the model's design has remained consistent from patent to prototype to production unit.

Though it's a stark contrast from what we usually see from the brand, the designers somehow managed to make it look like it belongs to the family. The lines of the top-heavy front-end, with the wide shoulders and rectangular headlight, are features reminiscent of other current models.

Gallery: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America

13 Photos

While the company has yet to confirm what type of wheels, suspension, brakes, and others, the units rolling out of the factory are going to get, there's been consistency in those elements as well.

We can see that the wire-spoke wheels are asymmetrical and shod in dual-sport or off-road tires, a typical feature in the segment. Support is provided by a USD fork and monoshock suspension while stopping power comes from dual brake discs as the front with four-piston calipers—but no ABS as far as we can see—and a standard single disc and caliper setup at the back.

The Powerhouse

Aside from the look, the engine is the only other piece of the puzzle Harley has given us so far. The OEM confirmed the introduction of two brand-new engines, one of which will be used in the Pan Am. It unveiled its new Revolution Max V-twins at EICMA 2019, initially launched in two versions.

The smaller, 975cc iteration was going to underline the Bronx streetfighter, which has since fallen off the map. The bigger 1,250cc twin is the one that will power the upcoming Pan America. While power figures have yet to be confirmed, Harley announced that its bigger powerhouse is expected to produce “more than” 145 horsepower and “more than” 90 lb-ft of torque.

The one small concern one might have about a Milwaukee adventurer is the weight. Generally speaking, Harley doesn't really have to worry too much about weight. 800-pound bikes are a socially-accepted thing when the Bar and Shield badge is involved. That's not the case when it comes to adventure and dual-sport bikes. Will the new Pan Am clock in below the 600-pound mark, or even better, closer to 500 lb? That's a number we have yet to find out. The seat height is another spec we're curious about.

As for pricing, we already know that Harley doesn't mind leaning toward the more premium end of the spectrum. Some rumors have already surfaced about the base Pan Am being priced at around the $17,000 mark with the number shooting up above $20k with the addition of all the accessories.

Expectations for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America are high and the adventure bike audience is ruthless. Despite a few concerns, however, I think we can all be pretty excited about the start of a new era at Harley's.