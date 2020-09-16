Most modern electric scooters resemble conventional designs of the past. With the motor tucked under the rider, the powerplant doesn’t impact the vehicle’s arrangement like it does with a motorcycle. Whether the engine is an internal combustion unit or composed of Lithium-ion cells, manufacturers can adopt the latest technology while retaining classic scooter styling.

However, that traditional scooter vibe isn’t for everyone. What about those free-spirited scooter riders with a rebellious edge? What are they supposed to swing a leg over? Well, Australia-based Electric Mobility Solutions (EMoS) is bringing the WYLD electric scooter to the budding segment with a bad-to-the-bone attitude.

Along with styling cues such as ape hangers, front and rear fenders, and a large solo saddle, the WYLD captures the relaxed ergonomics of cruisers with forward-mounted mini-floorboards. Of course, the wide 18-inch tires only add to the scoot’s cruiser quality and would make a Harley Fat Boy blush. Whether you gravitate to the chopper aesthetic or not, EMoS is banking on the polarizing style of the WYLD.

“Just putting an electric motor into the frames of previously offered vehicles is not making use of the design freedom the use of electric motors and batteries can provide,” said EMoS CEO and co-founder Harry Proskefallas. “We want people to turn their heads for our vehicles. We want them to be excited about the form and the function and to make a statement for electric vehicles and that is the same for the WYLD.”

While the WYLD’s form is a big selling point, the electric scooter doesn’t skimp on function with cruiser-worthy peak torque reaching 71 lb-ft. Retailing at $2,999 AUD ($2,200 USD), the 12Ah version achieves a maximum range of 37 miles while the 20Ah variants reach up to 50 miles with a price tag of $5,599 AUD ($4,107 USD). EMoS also offers a 30Ah swappable 60V battery that bumps the range up to 56 miles for an additional $850 AUD ($623 USD). The WYLD recharges in 5 hours and reaches a top speed of 31 mph.

Due to the WYLD’s speed governor, car license holders in most Australian states can hop aboard the little cruiser when it hits the Australian market in 6-8 weeks. Whether you’re jumping off a bigger bike or throwing a leg over a two-wheeled vehicle for the first time, the WYLD will certainly stand out among today’s electric scooters.