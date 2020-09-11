Even though the 2020 FIM International Six Days Enduro isn’t happening, KTM is getting a jump on the festivities for 2021. While it fully plans to participate in the event itself—which has been postponed until 2021—the Austrians just released the 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days machine so the general public can get in on the competition-ready fun.

It’s a limited-edition production model, although KTM doesn’t specify exactly how many it plans to make. Changes over the standard 500 EXC-F are both performance-oriented and aesthetic, a combination most riders no doubt appreciate.

The WP Explor front fork gets a preload adjuster, and the Six Days variant also has a floating front and a solid rear brake disc. It also gets a front axle puller, a skid plate, orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamps, and a safety-wired brake pedal.

Apart from that distinctive orange frame, the Six Days logo graphics are everywhere, from the rims to the handlebars. An orange chain guide and special Six Days seat add a few finishing touches to the completed bike. Finally, ISDE Italia graphics to mark the 95th running of the event in 2021 also grace the machine. It’s the oldest FIM offroad race in the world, and also considered by Team Orange to be the most prestigious. Does the fact that so many entrants compete on its bikes have anything to do with that consideration? It might, but any way you cut it, the ISDE is kind of a big deal.

If you’re interested in scooping up one of these for yourself, it’s due to hit KTM dealerships worldwide in Fall, 2020. MSRP will be $12,599—exactly $1,000 more than the cost of the regular 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F. Is it worth it? Depending on who you are and what you’re looking for in your next enduro bike, it could be.

Source: KTM