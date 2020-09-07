If you eat, breathe, and dream Erzbergrodeo and/or WESS Enduro World Championship, KTM may just have your next ride ready. Your favorite Austrian OEM introduced the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo, and it’s chock full of goodies to make riding it an even better experience.

It’s nice of KTM to space out the 2021 off-road excitement a little, too—some new models were introduced in June, and now we have this special edition in September. It might almost be autumn in the U.S., but KTM clearly didn’t forget that spring is currently revving to life in Australia. It’s always dirt o’clock somewhere, right?

For 2021, you get factory wheels with DID DirtStar rims and CNC-machined, anodized hubs, as well as orange anodized CNC-milled triple clamps. You also get a Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat, a Supersprox stealth 2-piece rear sprocket, closed hand guards, radiator fan and protectors, a skid plate, front and rear disc guards, a solid rear disc, and a clutch slave cylinder protector.

There’s a special Erzbergrodeo graphics package to accompany all your shiny, orange, anodized bits, but as you can see, you do get quite a bit more than just some snazzy new decals and paint. Nothing wrong with switching up the aesthetics, of course, but it can get frustrating if that’s all there is to a particular update.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a 2021 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo, KTM does mention that it’s a limited-edition machine. Unfortunately, no production number or MSRP is listed at this time, so there are still some questions left to be answered. It will roll out to authorized KTM dealers sometime in October, 2020. If you’re looking to get a competition-ready enduro bike straight off the showroom floor, this may just be what you’re looking for.

Source: KTM