The electric motorcycle industry is one that seems to have a limitless amount of innovation and development propelling it forward. With development in battery technology advancing faster than ever, and with the cost of producing this technology getting cheaper, electric bikes and scooters just make sense. For developing countries with highly congested urban environments like India, the benefit is even further enhanced.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the world to its knees, and developing countries will undoubtedly feel its lasting effects significantly more than their more developed neighbors. All of a sudden, the train system the common citizen has relied on to get to work for years is now a breeding ground for disease. Bus lines have been significantly reduced, and taxi services limiting the number of passengers per car. This has resulted in a massive increase in the need for personal mobility, a need that can be fulfilled by companies like Bgaus.

A new player in the Indian electric scooter game, Bgaus, has unveiled two electric scooters: the A2 and B8. The entry level model, the A2, is expected to be an affordable, basic electric scooter, while the B8 a more premium, higher performance one. Introduced in the Indian market by RR Global, the two scooters will be officially launched in August. Judging from the looks of the scooter, the design language is centered on comfort and ease of use. Available with either lithium or lead acid batteries, customers are likely to have the option of selecting the trim level of the scooter, in order to fit their budgets.

The B8 is powered by a 1900W electric motor capable of propelling it to a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour. The A2’s 250W motor however, only gives the entry level scooter a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour. For those opting to save a few bucks by buying the lead acid variant, charging time will take somewhere between 7 to 8 hours. On the other hand, those who get the lithium ion variant, enjoy a charging speed of just 3 hours. Other features include a combi-braking system, dual piston front disc brakes, and regenerative braking. As far as colors are concerned, Bgaus is offering three understated, yet classy options: blue, white, and gray.

The official pricing for the two electric scooters has yet to be announced, so make sure to stay tuned come August, for the official launch of the Bgaus A2 and B8.