For anyone anxious to get outside, Husqvarna Motorcycles just introduced its full 2021 enduro range! Husky has two-strokes and four-strokes to suit all your trail-riding needs. Restyled but still sporting those classic blue, yellow, and white shades you know and love, everything is fuel-injected and ready for you to pilot it off into the wilderness.

Featuring WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shocks, the TE and FE enduro ranges are ready for all the action you care to throw at them—or possibly even throw them at. Other features consistent throughout the MY 21 line include: Magura hydraulic clutch and brake calipers, GSK brake discs, a ProTaper handlebar, progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips, laser-engraved D.I.D. wheels, Pankl Racing Systems gearboxes, electric start, a lightweight lithium ion battery, CNC-machined triple clamps, 2-piece carbon composite subframe, and adjustable engine mapping on all models. The four-stroke FE range also gets traction control across all models.

Style differences are small, but there’s much more of Husky’s navy blue on board than there was for 2020. Forks on all models are still that distinctive yellow, bearing the color scheme that pays homage to Husqvarna’s Swedish roots. It might nestle alongside KTM and GasGas under the Pierer Mobility Group umbrella, but the brand is still keen to maintain its distinct identity.

Gallery: Husqvarna 2021 Enduro Range

16 Photos

From June 2020, you’ll be able to purchase your choice of the TE 150i, TE 250i, TE 300i, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and/or FE 501 through all authorized Husqvarna dealers worldwide. Prices and availability on individual models may vary, so you should contact your local dealer with any questions you may have. Since every geographic region is dealing with the global pandemic differently, you may also want to ask about the possibility of home delivery in your area before you take it off to the trails to ride far, far away from it all.

Source: Husqvarna