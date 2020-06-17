Summer is almost officially here, so it’s time to round up your knee pads and goggles and make for the trails. KTM is ready for yet another year of playing in the dirt and looking good doing it—there’s only you missing. Team Orange set the tone for its triumphant return to the dirt by confirming the return of no less than seven models for the new season.

There are no shocking changes to the lineup, save for a little, well-deserved suspension upgrade across the board. Here’s a closer look at the returning KTM dirt bikes for 2021.

In the two-stroke range, KTM confirms that all its small-displacement XC-W players are back and ready to roll. While 150, 250, and 300 models carry over vastly unchanged, they do receive a few little, well-deserved upgrades for 2021. The shortlist includes new graphics and a new WP Xplor fork now easier to adjust thanks to an additional external preload adjuster. The 150 also receives a new cast piston (instead of forged) that should improve its durability while also keeping the weight low.

Gallery: 2021 KTM XC/EXC Off-Road Lineup

7 Photos

The addition of the preload adjuster also makes the jump into the off-road four-stroke line, now also featured on the 500 and 350 XCW-F. Aside from a fresh coat of paint and a new livery, the two models are also the same as last year’s—why change a winning formula anyway?

Finally, for those days when you need to be both dirt and road-ready, the 2021 EXC-F lineup is there for you. The 300 and 500 also carry over unchanged except for the new adjustable front fork.

No word, however, on what’s happening with the two-stroke 250 and 300 XC (more competition-oriented) and the 250, 300, and 450 XC-F which are currently missing from the 2021 lineup announcement. A more thorough update could be in the works.

Availability and pricing of the lightly updated lineup have yet to be announced but KTM confirms they will be available this summer.