At the end of 2019, the new No Time to Die James Bond movie trailer dropped and showed the famous British secret agent involved in a traditional motorcycle chase in the saddle of a Triumph Scrambler 1200. The House of Hinckley later confirmed its partnership with the franchise, adding that both the Scrambler 1200 and the new Tiger 900 were featured in the upcoming movie.
We had a hunch some sort of special edition would ensue but when the movie set to be released in April 2020 was delayed to November due to the pandemic, we thought Triumph would put the model on the backburner and synchronize the launch with the movie’s release. It looks like the company didn’t want to wait that long.
We heard whispers of a Bond-inspired Triumph Scrambler 1200 a few weeks ago when our colleagues over at OmniMoto shared leaked pictures of the bike. Though the pictures looked pretty legit, Triumph remained tight-lipped about the collaboration. Until now.
The firm has now formally introduced the new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, based on the top-of-the-line Scrambler XE. The model features a blacked-out livery (shall we say, tuxedo black?) complete with a slew of “007” and “Bond Edition” badging.
Gallery: 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition
The special edition package includes a 007-branded exhaust plate and side covers, a premium leather saddle with “Bond Edition” embroidered on at the back, a model-specific TFT display with special 007 “shutter” startup screen message, black anodized mudguards, grab rail, sump guard, and infills, black powder-coated swingarm and sprocket cover, an Arrow muffler with carbon fiber tips, a stainless steel headlight grilled, and black rear wheel adjusters.
As for the engine, the Bond Edition uses the same set up as the Scrambler 1200 with a 1,200cc parallel-twin producing 89 horsepower and 81 lb-ft of torque.
The new 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition retails for $18,500—a $3,100 premium over the Scrambler XE. Only 250 units will be produced and the model is available as of May 21, 2020.
ALL-NEW 2020 TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 1200 BOND EDITION
Triumph produces iconic limited edition Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition to celebrate an icon British partnership.
In December 2019, Triumph announced a new official partnership with EON Productions, revealing the dynamic action feature of Triumph motorcycles in the forthcoming 25th James Bond Film, No Time To Die.
To celebrate this iconic collaboration, Triumph, the premium British motorcycle brand, is proud to introduce the first ever official motorcycle directly linked to the Bond Franchise. The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is an ultra-rare, limited edition Scrambler 1200 motorcycle featuring a unique 007 design scheme and limited to a production of just 250 models worldwide. This special Bond Edition motorcycle was inspired by the incredible custom Scrambler 1200 action vehicles featured in No Time To Die and has all of the top-specification Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE’s exceptional performance and capability, together with premium higher-value details;
- Beautiful and unique James Bond design scheme
- Premium 007 bodywork, including:
- Beautiful exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding.
- Premium real leather seat with embroidered logo.
- Unique Bond TFT instrument startup screen.
- Distinctive 007 paint scheme inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the twenty-fifth film.
- Blacked-out finishes, including:
- Black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard.
- Elegant black forks.
- High-value engine badges with gold accents.
- Black powder coated swingarm and sprocket cover.
- Black anodized grab rail, sump guard and infills.
- Beautiful features and details, including:
- Fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds.
- Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps.
- Machined front brake reservoir.
- Black rear wheel adjusters.
- Stainless steel headlight grill.
- Premium 007 bodywork, including:
- Ultra-rare limited edition
- 250 worldwide production.
- Each with a numbered edition plaque and unique badging.
- Special Bond handover pack.
- All of the Scrambler 1200 XE exceptional performance & capability
- Thrilling twin-powered performance - 90 PS / 89 BHP @ 7,400 rpm & 110 Nm / 81.1 LB-FT @ 3,950 rpm
- Category-dominating capability
- Class-leading state-of-the-art technology, specification and equipment
- Breathtaking Scrambler style
The new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is available to order in markets around the world from today.
Based on the top-spec Scrambler XE’s category-dominating performance and capability, the Bond Edition also benefits from class-leading technology, specification and equipment, together with the addition of beautiful and unique higher-value details and finishes.
Beautiful and Unique 007 Design Scheme
Inspired by the Scrambler 1200 action vehicles ridden in No Time To Die, the new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition showcases the celebration of an iconic British partnership amplified by its premium Sapphire Black paint scheme, featuring an iconic oversized Triumph tank badge and brushed decal foil knee pad with hand-painted gold coachline. Additional exquisite 007 branding includes a beautiful exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with pressed 007 branding, premium real leather seat with embroidered logo and a unique 007 TFT instrument startup screen.
All of this comes on top of a whole host of beautiful blacked-out features, including premium black anodized rear mudguard, grab rail and sump guard, black forks, high-value engine badges with gold accents, black powder coated swingarm and sprocket cover. To perfectly complement the Bond theme and blacked-out premium finish, the Bond Edition is equipped with a range of unique higher-value details and features, including a high-level front mudguard with unique black anodized finish, fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds, a premium Arrow silencer with
carbon fiber end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters and a stainless steel headlight grill.
Ultra-Rare Limited Edition
With only 250 ever being sold worldwide, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition will be one of Triumph’s most exclusive and desirable Modern Classics. Featuring a beautiful individually-numbered plaque billet riser clamp, each one will be completely unique and never to be repeated.
Every Bond Edition owner will also receive a special tailor-made handover pack unique to their bike, featuring a numbered letter hand-signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor, and a premium rucksack.
All of the Scrambler 1200 XE Exceptional Performance & Capability
The highly desirable Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is based on the top-spec Scrambler XE and delivers exceptional performance and capability.
Thrilling performance
The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition offers category leading torque and a dedicated ‘scrambler tune’. The charismatic 270° firing interval ensures a smooth, linear power delivery from the slick six-speed gearbox. Evolved specifically for the Scrambler, the 1200 engine provides 89 HP @ 7,400 rpm, and additionally, is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 81.1 LB-FT at a low 3,950 rpm.
Delivering the Scrambler soundtrack is a beautifully crafted twin high-level exhaust system with stainless steel headers and an Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps for a deep punchy scrambler sound.
Just like all the new generation Bonnevilles, the Scrambler 1200 engine offers leading modern classic capability with ride-by-wire, as well as a sensitively incorporated liquid cooling system for enhanced performance and cleaner, more fuel efficient riding.
Category-dominating capability
Taking the capability to the highest level, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition features a class-leading standard of rider-focused technology, including:
- 2nd generation TFT instruments
The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition features Triumph’s latest generation full-color TFT instruments with a unique 007 startup screen, a stylish design and two information layout design themes that can be personalized. This also allows the rider to update the startup screen message with their name.
- 6 riding modes, including ‘Off-Road Pro’
The Bond Edition features Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control setting to suit rider preference and riding conditions. On top of these 5 modes, this Scrambler 1200 also features the ‘Off-Road Pro’ mode, which delivers our most off-road focused setup for advanced adventure riding and scrambling. The ‘Off-Road Pro’ mode turns ABS and traction control off, and uses the ‘Off-Road’ throttle map.
- Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control – supported by an IMU
The motorcycle is equipped with Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control as standard. These maintain the optimum braking performance and automatically adapt the level of traction control depending on the riding conditions and the lean angle.
- IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit
An advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed in partnership with Continental, supports the optimum function of the Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control and takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate active safety features.
- All-LED lighting with *DRL headlight
The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition comes with all-LED lighting, including 5-inch headlight, tail light with attractive diffused opacity detailing, and indicators (in applicable markets). The headlight also incorporates LED Daytime Running Light (*in applicable markets) which provides excellent visibility and a distinctive light profile.
- Illuminated backlit switches
The switches on the Scrambler Bond Edition are backlit from LEDs housed inside the switch cubes, enhancing rider interaction and improving control by giving a soft glow in all lighting conditions.
- Torque assist clutch
Designed to reduce clutch lever effort for the rider, bringing a lighter touch and feel to the clutch and making it easier to ride, and for longer.
- Keyless ignition
Triumph’s keyless ignition system is fitted as standard on the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. The system recognizes the proximity of the keyless fob and then enables ignition via the switch cube mounted start button. There is also the ability to disable the key’s wireless transmission function at the touch of a button for even greater security.
- Heated grips
Heated grips are also fitted as standard to the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition and are neatly integrated with a button on the left hand grip, providing greater rider comfort, with two modes.
- Cruise control
Electronic cruise control is fitted as standard to the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. This is a single button system fitted into the left hand switch cube. This feature can be easily accessed while riding for maximum convenience and safety.
- USB charging
The new Bond Edition features a 5-volt USB power socket for charging personal equipment. This is integrated into a new foam-lined storage box under the seat.
- My Triumph Connectivity System and App
With TFT instrument styles designed specifically for connectivity, the optional My Triumph Connectivity System and App seamlessly enable phone call and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control – all accessed via the switch cubes and displayed on the TFT screen.
Class-leading specification & equipment
With a unique Öhlins collaboration, plus a dedicated Scrambler chassis tailored for focused off-road capability and comfortable rider ergonomics, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition delivers an exceptional dual-purpose ‘classic and adventure’ capability.
The Bond Edition features premium fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units with piggyback reservoirs that deliver category-leading wheel travel (250 mm) and suspension capability, for amazing off-road capability and ground clearance.
Topping off the high-specification engineering innovation there are premium Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, adjustable folding foot controls, and first-in-class tubeless tires and spoked 21-inch front wheel.
SPECIFICATIONS
|
NEW SCRAMBLER 1200 BOND EDITION
|
Engine Type
|
Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin
|
Capacity
|
1200 cc
|
Bore/Stroke
|
3.84 x 3.15 in (97.6 x 80 mm)
|
Maximum Power
|
89 HP (66.2 kW) @ 7,400 rpm
|
Maximum Torque
|
81.1 LB-FT (110 Nm) @ 3,950 rpm
|
Fuel system
|
Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection
|
Exhaust
|
Brushed 2-into-2 exhaust system with Arrow brushed high-level twin silencers
|
Final drive
|
X-ring chain
|
Clutch
|
Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|
Gearbox
|
6-speed
|
Frame
|
Tubular Steel with aluminum cradles
|
Swingarm
|
Twin-sided, fabricated aluminum
|
Front Wheel
|
Tubeless 36-spoke 2.15 x 21 in, aluminum rims
|
Rear Wheel
|
Tubeless 32-spoke 4.25 x 17 in, aluminum rims
|
Front Tire
|
Metzeler Tourance 90/90 - 21
|
Rear Tire
|
Metzeler Tourance 150/70 R 17
|
Front Suspension
|
Showa 47mm fully adjustable upside down cartridge forks. 9.84 in (250 mm) wheel travel.
|
Rear Suspension
|
Öhlins fully adjustable piggyback RSU’s with twin springs. 9.84 in (250 mm) wheel travel.
|
Front Brake
|
Twin 320 mm discs, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers. Radial master cylinder.
|
Rear Brake
|
Single 255 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
|
Seat Height
|
34.25 in (870 mm)
|
Rake
|
26.9 º
|
Trail
|
5.08 in (129.2 mm)
|
Dry Weight
|
456.35 Lbs (207 Kg)
|
Fuel Tank Capacity
|
4.22 US GAL (16 L)
Notes to Editors
The Partnership
The Triumph design workshop team collaborated with the Bond stunt team from the film to configure several feature motorcycles, including the special preparation of Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 models for extreme and dynamic action sequences.
Look out for more announcements from Triumph in the near future about developments in our partnership with No Time To Die.
Notes to Editors
About Triumph
- The Triumph Moto2™ 765cc race engine is a development of the class-leading Street Triple RS 765cc road motorcycle with the same visceral soundtrack.
- First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 115 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2017. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.
- Building around 65,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has around 650 dealers across the world.
- This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the iconic new Scrambler 1200, epic Speed Triple, the game changing all new Street Triple 765, the class defining Tiger 900, transcontinental Tiger 1200, iconic Triumph Bonneville family including the stunning Speed Twin, Bonneville Bobber, legendary Thruxton, accessible Street Twin, Street Scrambler and iconic Bonneville T120 and T100, plus an exciting and accessible A2 range of Triumph motorcycles.
- Triumph currently employs around 2,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.
- The Triumph Bonneville, famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its legendary handling, style, and character. It’s that handling, character and style, married to modern rider-focused technology that makes the new Bonneville family THE authentic modern classic choice today.
- Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the 675cc Triumph triple powered 2014 Daytona 200 win, the 2014 Isle of Man Supersports TT win, the 2014 and 2015 British Supersports titles and World SuperSport racing, and again this year, with another victory at the Isle of Man Supersports TT, piloted by Peter Hickman. And of course with the new generation 765cc triple engine powering the 2019 Moto2™ championship, Triumph’s racing legend continues.