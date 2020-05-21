Ducati offers rider training for almost 20 years. Every year since 2003, the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) gives green and seasoned riders alike a chance to hone their skills on the road, the trails, and the track. The different Academies offer riders of all walks of life the opportunity to learn new tricks and further their training.

Due to the pandemic, however, all gatherings and events on the 2020 calendar were either canceled or postponed, including the DRE’s activities. Thankfully for riders who were hoping to attend one of the training sessions, Ducati released an updated calendar of activities, and here is what’s on the menu this summer.

The DRE offers four types of training via the Rookie, Road, Enduro, and Racetrack Academies. The Rookie program is designed to help young riders aged 18 to 24 years old with beginner to amateur levels of expertise get their start on a bike and learn the basics.

The Road program invites riders of all levels to perfect their awareness and their skills on the road while also testing the range of Ducati products (except for the Panigale lineup). The Enduro program puts riders in the saddle of Multistradas and Scrambler Desert Sleds and sets them loose on the trails in Castello di Nipozzano where they will learn new off-roading skills.

Finally, the Racetrack program is your bona fide track training camp, split into five different lessons adapted to different levels of experience—Panigale included, of course.

This year, safety and distancing measures have also been implemented to respect the health and sanitary guidelines to ensure all riders and staff remain safe throughout the events.

The 2020 calendar goes as follows: