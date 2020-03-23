It might be one of the most famous automobile and motorcycle gatherings in the world, but even the Concorso D’Eleganza Villa D’Este is not immune to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was originally scheduled for May 22 through 24 near beautiful Lake Como, Italy. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you have some idea of how hard this pandemic has hit Italy and its residents so far.

Therefore, it was probably only a matter of time before the event was officially postponed. Organizers say they plan to hold the 2020 celebration from October 16 through 18, 2020 instead. Between now and June, they will be monitoring this situation and any developments that arise, and plan to offer a final confirmation of this new date sometime in June.

Today is March 23, 2020, so the organizers are hopeful that this announcement makes it easier for international guests to reschedule any plans they had to attend the event as scheduled at the end of May. Given our current global situation, it’s possible that many attendees had already changed their plans out of an abundance of caution.

Still, if there’s one thing many people crave right now, it’s certainty. Knowing for sure that something is postponed or canceled is infinitely less stressful than having it remain up in the air for an indefinite amount of time. Here’s hoping that everyone remains healthy and reconvenes for a fabulous time with beautiful machines in October. For their part, the event organizers thank everyone for their understanding and wish everyone continued good health during this difficult time in our shared world history.

Who knows, with a few more months to work with ahead of the event, maybe BMW will have more exciting concepts and glimpses of the future to unveil to its eager global audience? The more beauty in the world, the better, especially when it’s motorcycles.

