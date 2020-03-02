Classic Legends just announced the launch of two new Jawa models that meet BSVI emissions standards. The deadline for compliance is April 2020, so motorcycle manufacturers in India have been working hard to get ready. While the prices for both the BSVI-compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty Two have increased a bit, the amount is thankfully not huge.

In January 2019, Classic Legends CEO Ashish Joshi said that because Jawa motorcycles already had some pieces of the BSVI-compliant puzzle from the drop, the price increase wouldn’t be as steep for Jawa as it might be for some other manufacturers. According to Joshi, going from BSIV to BSVI would make competitors’ prices jump by as much as Rs. 30,000 to 33,000, or US $414 to $456.

Fast-forward to March 2020, and the new Jawa BSVI prices. They range from Rs. 5,000 to 10,000, or US $69 to $138. Paint colors, as well as your choice of single-channel or dual-channel ABS affect pricing.

A regular BSVI-compliant Jawa is available in your choice of Black, Gray, or Maroon. Meanwhile, the Jawa Forty Two comes in Haley’s Teal, Comet Red, Galactic Green, Nebula Blue, Lumos Lime, or Starlight Blue. Depending on the options you choose, some Jawa Forty Twos with dual-channel ABS can cost as much or even slightly more than a Jawa classic with single-channel ABS.

Both new models feature what Jawa says is India’s first cross-port technology within their 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engines. This helps retain similar performance to the old BSIV models and also lets them keep their signature twin exhausts. Max power output on both the Jawa and the Forty Two should remain a claimed 27bhp, producing 28 newton-meters (or 20.65 ft-lbs) of torque.

Incidentally, the launch of these two BSVI-compliant models comes at the same time Jawa is apparently battling a scam effort that is targeting Jawa customers. If you visit the company’s website, don’t ignore the popup that appears—it’s not just the same innocuous cookie warning that allows you to set cookie preferences or ignore at your leisure.

screencap of the scam warning popup at JawaMotorcycles.com

“It has come to our notice that some fraudulent/fake websites and imposters are claiming to be official representatives of Classic Legends Private Limited and JAWA Motorcycles. These entities are approaching the public and offering them JAWA dealerships in exchange for money. Some are even taking false bookings for our models in lieu of booking amounts directed to their accounts. Please beware of such fraudulent claims and stay financially safe,” the popup begins. It then gives a link you can click if you’re interested in opening a legitimate Jawa dealership.

“Please note that we are taking the necessary steps to stop such activities. Classic Legends Private Limited and JAWA Motorcycles take no responsibility for acts and other fraudulent activities committed by such people and websites. If you have been approached, please email the details to care@jawamotorcycles.com.”

When you go to buy a new BSVI-compliant Jawa, please take care that you do so through a legitimate Jawa dealer.

