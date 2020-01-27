Are you going to The One Motorcycle Show 2020? If you are, Zero Motorcycles just announced that it’s holding its first-ever Electric National during the show’s motorcycle races.

According to Zero’s Facebook announcement, the Electric National will consist of an all-electric motorcycle field. There’ll be a stacked gate of top-level racers, and a field full of national-level riders, per Zero. Cash prizes will be awarded. Further information about specific competitors or bikes is not available at this time.

The Electric National will be just one of the races offered at TOMS this year, and they’re all happening on Saturday, February 8. Tickets for the entire weekend are still available, in pretty much any configuration you could want. As you’d expect, there are weekend and single-day passes—but there’s also a special Races Only ticket for $25 if that’s all you want to see. That ticket is valid from 4 pm to 11 pm on February 8 for the entire run of the race slate only.

Interestingly, because TOMS switched venues for 2020, all of the 2020 races will be held inside the same venue. That means no need to leave the show and go somewhere else to see all the race action! More detailed race day info is available here for all your scheduling and competition signup needs.

Gates open at 8 am for riders who are competing, and sighting laps start at 5 pm that day, according to the tentative race schedule. The full race schedule, including the awards ceremony, goes until about 11 pm. It’s not clear exactly when the Electric National will take place in the midst of a very packed race day slate, but there will definitely be plenty to see. If you’re interested in attending TOMS, you can find all the details here to fuel your super-rad weekend.

The One Show is happening this year from February 7 through 9 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Sources: Facebook, The One Moto Show