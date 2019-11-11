While models like the Ducati V4 Streetfighter and Aprilia RS 660 hogged all the attention at EICMA 2019, electric motorcycles quietly—and quite aptly—carried on. From the showcase of Kawasaki’s new electric powertrain to Cake’s latest piece of functional art, the field of electric bikes flew under the radar. After the dust of the show settled, Taiwanese manufacturer Otto Bike grabbed our attention ex post facto with a new electric dirtbike—the Maxi Extreme Rider (MXR).

Unlike most electric motorcycles, Otto Bike employs a liquid cooling system on its 11 kW (15 horsepower) motor. The MXR cranks out 33 ft-lbs of torque with a chain drive transferring power to the rear wheel. While the power figures won’t knock anyone’s socks off, the 75-mph top speed and 220-pound curb weight bode well for the electric moto.

The 69.9 Ah battery lasts 93 miles (at 25 mph) on a full charge, which makes the MXR more suitable for local trail riding. To even out those off-road rides, Otto Bike wrapped the rims in Maxxis MAXXCROSS tires and beefed up the suspension with 37mm inverted forks up front and a piggyback monoshock in the rear. After each draining ride, the 1.2 kW onboard charger allows the MXR to regain 80 percent of its capacity in 2.25 hours.

Gallery: 2020 Otto Bike Maxi Extreme Rider (MXR)

5 Photos

The styling and build quality of other Otto Bike models like the MCR is carried over to the MXR. From the futuristic headlight to the fit and finish of the plastics, the design of the electric motorcycle stands out from the rest of the field.

Smaller than the Sur-Ron’s Storm Bee but larger than the Light Bee, Otto Bike positions the MXR in a unique class. Though the Storm Bee has generated anticipation leading up to EICMA 2019, the Sur-Ron MX’s top speed of 68 mph and 278-pound curb weight doesn’t match Otto Bike’s MXR.

Though Sur-Ron and Otto Bike are both creating intriguing electrics, we hope the competition between the Chinese and Taiwanese brands drives more innovation in the industry. We’re unsure if the MXR will make it to American shores, but the company plans to release the first run of the electric dirtbike in 2020. If the MXR gains enough traction in the coming year, maybe more people will pay attention to the electric segment at EICMA 2020.