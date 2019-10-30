Is that still considered a teaser?

Over the past two weeks, Suzuki has released two teasers that left us scratching our heads—especially the first one. It was likely meant as a poetic reference to the type lifestyle the model teased offers the rider. In this third teaser, Suzuki went all out and cranked things up to 100 by not only showing a bike in the video but literally showing the new model in full. Well, ok there. From confusing teasers to full apparition—go big, or go home.

History Of A Teaser:

suzuki eicma teaser video shows bike Suzuki's Second EICMA Teaser Is About A Bike This Time
suzuki eicma 2019 teaser video What Is Suzuki Teasing With This Weird EICMA 2019 Video?

So what does the video reveal? That the Japanese firm is bringing a new generation of the V-Strom 1000 to EICMA. The last time the model was updated was for the 2014 model-year which is a bit long in the tooth, especially with new emissions standards coming soon coming into play. 

What’s new for 2020? A number of things. Of course, the look of the bike has been upgraded. The semi-pentagonal shaped headlight has been replaced by a rectangular unit à la Katana. The fairing’s design has been reworked as well. The video also hints at the introduction of a new digital display. We can add these new clues to the list of new features that were spotted in the previous teaser that included new rubber pads, off-road pegs, and a new engine casing. 

One thing people are wondering about the new Strom is whether it will get injected with a bit of DR Big DNA. See, in April 2019, a spy shot of a pair of V-Strom-looking test mules was snapped in Europe. It could have been a simple case of “new V-Strom spotted” if it weren’t for the tenacious rumor, based on some “reliable sources” on the inside, that a new DR Big was in the works

Understandably, with a new V-Strom about to launch, talks of the overhauled ADV flagship channeling features of the DR have resumed. We highly doubt this will translate into a one-liter single. Chances are it could be as simple as making the V-Strom lighter and more adventurous—though it cruelly needs a skidplate if it’s going to take off-roading more seriously like the DR did. 

The DR Big is a legendary adventure bike because of its big 800cc single thumper. Big singles are still in existence nowadays, though a rather rare occurrence, aside from Husqvarna’s pair of “Pilens”. 

Suzuki will officially unveil the new V-Strom 1000 at EICMA on November 5. 