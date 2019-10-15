Austrian e-mobility company Horwin has announced two new electric motorcycles, the CR6 and CR6 Pro. Both bikes are available to order now in Europe, and will officially debut during EICMA in Milan later in October.

What’s curious about the Horwin CR6 Pro in particular is its use of a five-speed gearbox. The abundant, instant torque of most electric motorcycles renders a conventional manual transmission redundant—which is why bikes like the Zero and the Livewire don’t have them.

Images on the Horwin website show few differences between the CR6 and CR6 Pro apart from the clutch lever, and the addition of that might make these electric bikes more appealing to existing riders who are wary of a clutchless operation.

The smaller motor in the CR6 is only good for 10 horsepower but Horwin claims a whopping 218 pound-feet of torque. The Pro’s motor is better, at 14 hp and 223 lb-ft. That’s still only enough to accelerate the bikes to 40 mph in six seconds, which is underwhelming for an electric motorbike. We’re skeptical about those torque claims, given the Zero motor is putting out 78 lb-ft of torque.

Aside from the powerplants, the two CR6 editions are identical. With the same 55-inch wheelbase and 32 inch seat height. Both have the same 100/80–17 front tire and 120/80–17 rear with a single 240 mm brake disc up front and a 180 mm disc out back. The addition of a manual gearbox to the CR6 Pro adds 6 more kilograms or 13 pounds to the 134 kg (295 lb) base model CR6’s weight.

The battery packs are the same, with both bikes running a Panasonic 18650 lithium ion battery that has a 55aH capacity and 72v output. Charging time to 80 percent is 3 hours and a dedicated quick charger will give riders 12-18 miles of range within 20 minutes. The CR6 has a range of 150 km at 45 km/h, or about 90 miles at just under 30 mph. The Pro has a smaller range of 130 km, or 80 miles.

With a maximum speed of only 60 mph for the CR6 and 65 mph for the CR6 Pro, these bikes are purely urban commuters. Whether or not they can compete with the established bikes of Zero, or the recently halted Harley-Davidson Livewire, will be affected by pricing and availability. As it stands right now, the €5,890 price tag includes taxes, and works out to about $6,500 in USD. That’s a fair bit cheaper than most electric motorbikes currently on the market.