One way or another, it’s gonna getcha.

Sur-Ron has been on a tear recently. In August we reported on the emergence of the company's new supermoto and we can’t forget about the time when a Sur-Ron X bullied a bunch of dirt bikes in a scramble race. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is setting its sights on the urban landscape with a new all-electric model, but this time it’s under a new guise. 

Urban Utility:

evoke 2020 urban series updates Evoke's 2020 Urban Series Updates Deliver Smooth Electric Power
elmoto loop ebike delivery scooter Elmoto Loop E-Bike Is Ready To Deliver All Your Stuff

In March 2018, Sur-Ron unveiled the White Ghost with preliminary specs and pricing info. After that initial introduction, the White Ghostas its name would suggestvanished. Nearly two years later, Sur-Ron’s concept resurfaced at the China International Motor Show, but this time it was wearing a VOGE badge.

During the two year layover, Sur-Ron transferred the production of the White Ghost to Loncin Motors. VOGE Motorcycles is a subsidiary of the Loncin group and they have been serving the international market since 2016. The concept bike aligned with the brand’s image, and with a dynamic range of quality gas-powered bikes in VOGE’s current lineup, it will be the company’s first electric motorbike.

Gallery: VOGE Motorcycles

VOGE Motorcycles
3 Photos
VOGE Motorcycles VOGE Motorcycles VOGE Motorcycles

Rebranded as the VOGE ER 10, the electric motorcycle packs a 60V/70Ah lithium battery into a forged aluminum frame. The Panasonic 18650 cells generate 14 Kilowatts at peak power and the bike can reach a top speed of 62mph. VOGE reports a range of 62 miles, which may increase to 75 miles if the rider stays below 20mph. 

The 254-pound electric motorcycle is also on the lighter side despite its 64-pound battery. The addition of inverted forks, multi-link rear suspension, and ABS brakes make the ER 10 an attractive package, especially when you consider the $4,750 MSRP. Among the numerous changes to the original bike, Sur-Ron’s 60V/6KW DC motor still powers the mid-size moto.

Gallery: VOGE ER 10

VOGE ER 10
3 Photos
VOGE ER 10 VOGE ER 10 VOGE ER 10

VOGE plans to introduce the ER 10 at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show in November. With production on the horizon and wide-ranging homologation in its crosshairs, VOGE could take the world by storm very soon.

If the ER 10 makes its way to North American shores, the Zero FXS could have a new commuter competitor. At nearly half the price of the Zero’s $8,495 base price, VOGE’s ER could easily undercut the FXS. If recent history proves anything it’s that you don’t want a Sur-Ron (powered) bike in striking distance.

Source: EvNerds, Electrek