At the beginning of the week, Harley-Davidson unveiled part of its 2020 lineup, or what we assume to be part of its lineup (where’s the Pan America, guys?). Between the addition of a limited-edition CVO Trike and the now standard-across-the-touring-board Reflex Brembo ABS system, the company also took the opportunity to re-introduce the Low Rider S, upgraded to the Softail platform.

The Low Rider S was formerly available as part of the Dyna family. The line was discontinued in 2017 and some of the models were updated to the new Softail platform for 2018. The Low Rider S remained absent from the lineup for an additional two-year, but the hiatus is finally over. Harley reintroduced the Low Rider S to the family under the Softail umbrella for 2020.

Don’t worry if you like the look of the old generation of the model—the silhouette has barely changed at all, if only slightly more modern-looking. The blacked-out look is carried over with contrasting matte dark bronze rims. The platform upgrade has cost the model 5lb, now tipping the scale at 679 lb, up from 674.

The suspension set up has been modified, with a new 43-mm inverted fork at the front while at the back, the former dual shocks have been replaced with a single, adjustable spring. The rake angle is also slightly narrower at 28 degrees which, Harley claims, is meant to improve handling. Stopping power is provided by two four-piston calipers teamed up with 300mm discs at the front and a single, dual-piston caliper at the back paired with a 292mm disc. The bike is offered with standard ABS.

The most obvious difference between the Dyna and the Softail is the engine. The Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 has been replaced by the beefier Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, a 1,868 (114 cubic inch) mill rated at 119 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the back wheel via a belt. Each cylinder gets its own dedicated exhaust pipe just like on the previous generation, but with a different mapping—forget the elegant wrap-around of the rear cylinder exhaust from the Dyna days.

Pricing for the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has been set at $17,999, a $,1300 premium over the former generation. The model is available in your choice of Vivid Black or Barracuda Silver.