This is, quite frankly, one of those things you just have to see to believe. Crashes aren’t at all unusual in racing—after all, these are professionals and bikes that are both constantly pushed to their limits. If you go over those limits in some way, you crash. Hopefully you do it less as you become a better racer, but it still happens to word-beaters on a regular basis. Has anyone had a crash like this one weird trick that Jonathan Rea managed during WSBK superpole at Misano over the weekend?

It starts off as a pretty unremarkable low-side crash, where the bike almost gently goes down and starts to slide out from under Rea as he goes around a corner. He holds on, which a lot of riders don’t do a lot of the time, but even that isn’t the really weird part. What happens next is truly bizarre, as his ZX10-RR literally stands up straight in the air with Rea underneath it. The wheels are perfectly facing the sky for a moment as the bike rolls completely over sideways to land on its left side on the track.

The primary reason we’re able to appreciate this weirdness, of course, is that Rea was amazingly able to just hop back on the bike and ride it skillfully enough to secure fifth on the grid for Misano Race 1. For those unfamiliar, WSBK race weekends feature two races in the premier class, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, and both award points for the respective rider and team championship races. Rider grid position for Race 2 is determined by finishing positions from Race 1, to keep things interesting.

According to Kawasaki, curb weight of a stock ZX10-RR is 454.2 pounds—and that’s sitting still, not rolling over on top of you and multiplied by additional force that I'm sure any RA readers who are also physicists will be more than happy to tell us about in the comments. It’s amazing to think that Rea suffered no injuries, and even more unbelievable that he instantly recovered well enough to not have to start at the back of the grid. I’ve watched him race for years, and to say that he’s clearly very talented is a massive understatement—but this kind of weirdness almost seems superhuman.

