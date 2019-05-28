MV Agusta’s Brutale 800 RR LH44 is a limited edition, three-cylinder, 800cc, 140hp pile of gorgeous, and one of the 144 limited edition Lewis Hamilton motorcycles is doing some extra good in the world.

Italian Loveliness:

The manufacturer has donated motorcycle number 44 of the run of 144, to amFAR, for auction at the Gala Cannes. This year that star-studded Gala at the film festival occurred on May 23, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France. The bike auctioned for more than six times its retail price. Given its history and provenance, the MV Agusta Brutale LH44 motorcycle will now always be tied to that event and will have a history of being auctioned off by Lewis Hamilton himself.

While we don’t know who purchased the bike, that will probably also have some bearing on the value the bike will hold throughout its lifetime. The limited edition LH44 retail price starts at ₠24,144 euros, which translates to around $27,000 US. Six times that value is $162,000, and the final auction price was more than that.

The Foundation for AIDS Research, amFAR, has been hosting the Gala to raise money for AIDS research for the last 26 years. To date they have raised more than $220 million, to fund research programs and help keep AIDS awareness in the media spotlight; they are aiming to develop a cure for HIV.

Along with the motorcycle were other works of art; paintings and sculptures, also donated to be auctioned off to support amFAR.

Timur Sardarov, the CEO of MV Agusta said: “I am delighted MV Agusta could support amfAR in their efforts to fight AIDS. I know many of the guests who attended the event are MV fans, and some of them already are proud MV owners. The Brutale 800 RR LH44 is a rare gem, and I am proud that it contributed to help amfAR continue with the incredible work they’re doing.”

Source: amFAR, MV Agusta, Motorcycle.com