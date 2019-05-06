The Canadian ebike outfit launches an up-specced version if its Lito ebike.
Sora Motorcycles is a Montreal-based electric bike outfit founded back in 2009—two-years prior to the company unveiling its "Lito" concept model. Touted as the “first electric superbike”, the Sora Lito was a high-end ($40K+) fully electric motorcycle that took design cues from both the bobber genre as well as the contemporary street-fighter segment. Now, five years after first version went into production, the Canadian firm has just released the second generation of its elite ebike.
Unveiled at the 2019 Quail Motorcycle Gathering, the Lito 2.0 is powered by a liquid-cooled, three-phase, permanent magnet AC motor paired with an 18 kWh battery. The improved powertrain now affords a (maximum) range of 180-miles—which is a 50% improvement over the first gen Lito—while also charging 50% faster than the gen 1. This means that a full charge now takes 5-hours. Despite the added range, the gen 2 Sora weighs in at 25 pounds less than its predecessor, clocking in at 550lbs. With the system’s 108hp and 66ft-lbs of torque on tap, the Lito 2.0 is reportedly good for a 0-60mph time of three-seconds and a top-speed of 120mph.
The Lito 2's chassis is made from 6061-T6 aluminum while its running gear is comprised of some of the finest components on the market today. Fully adjustable 48mm inverted Ohlins fork and monoshock constitute the suspension, while braking duties go to dual floating 320mm discs pinched via four-piston radial-mount calipers up front and a single floating 230mm unit bit by a dual-piston caliper in back. The high-end braking hardware was developed in collaboration with Beringer specially for the Lito. Playing a substantial role in the Lito 2.0’s diet was the addition of carbon fiber rims (shod in Michelin rubber) from Slovenia's Rotobox.
Like the first generation Lito, the newest electric bobber features full carbon fiber bodywork. That includes the “control center” (aka faux tank cover), as well as the transmission cover, belt and sprocket covers, and the model’s redesigned headlight cowl. Other noteworthy features include a reverse gear, a 5.7-inch LCD touchscreen (with full wifi/Bluetooth connectivity, onboard monitoring, GPS, etc) a Motogadget speedo, and top-shelf LED lighting throughout including an active headlight. In addition, the indicators, bars, levers, and mirrors are from Rizoma (fancy schmancy - JM) and the bike now has a swanky electronically adjustable seat that offers four-inches of movement (from a 29.5” seat-height to 33.5”).
The second generation Lito comes with a two-year warranty on the motorcycle itself plus another 5-year warranty just for the battery. This includes free pickup and drop-off of the motorcycle from the customer’s work or home (so long as said customer resides in California or Florida). Built as a limited edition model and restricted to only 20 hand-assembled units, the Lito 2.0 has a price of $82,250 (plus freight). You could buy a new Harley-Davidson Livewire, a Zero SR/F, and a Lightning Strike Carbon Edition, for that kind of money and still have a few grand leftover.
Pre-orders are currently being taken on the manufacturer's website with deliveries slated to commence this summer.
Source: Lito Motorcycles
LITO Motorcycles Unveils its SORA Generation 2 Electric Superbike
ORANGE COUNTY, CA (MAY 4, 2019) — Founded in 2009, LITO Motorcycles created the groundbreaking LITO SORA, the first ever electric superbike. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of LITO Motorcycles, the limited edition SORA returns this year with new features, increased range and greater performance.
- A more powerful battery delivers 50% more range than the SORA Generation 1
- 0-60 in 3 seconds of perfectly seamless acceleration, with a top speed of 120 mph
- Lightweight carbon fiber components for peak performance
- 20 limited-edition bikes meticulously handbuilt from the highest quality components
- Winner of the Red Dot Award for design
- Patented, exclusive electric adjustable seat
- 5.7-inch LCD touchscreen with navigation, power and regenerative mode selection, Safe Range feature, and usage statistics
HISTORY LITO Motorcycles was founded under the name LITO Green Motion in Montreal, Canada, in 2009 by Jean-Pierre Legris, who had an early vision of electrification expanding to motorcycles. He wanted to build the best electric motorcycle based on five guiding principles: leading-edge innovation; award-winning design; superior quality; best-in-class performance; and exclusivity. In 2011, the concept was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. In 2014, LITO introduced the very exclusive, limited edition SORA Generation 1. The reliability of the SORA has been validated over five years on three continents. It was hailed as the first electric superbike, a new exotic segment in the electric motorcycle category. GENERATION 2 “The SORA Generation 2 offers a number of significant improvements. It’s not a project, not a concept, not a rendering on the web, it’s a production motorcycle,” said Legris. Production has started in Montreal and reservations are being accepted on the website for deliveries this summer. The Generation 2 retains many of the exclusive features first brought to electric motorcycles by the Generation 1. It also introduces a number of significant enhancements. While LITO produces, designs, and engineers most of the SORA — including its battery pack, electronics and software — it again partnered with the best suppliers in the world for selected components to ensure superior quality and performance.
POWERTRAIN The SORA Generation 2 features a 3-phase permanent magnet AC motor that is liquid-cooled to prevent overheating. It also continues with a reverse mode to allow for easy maneuvering in tight spaces. The 18 kWh battery provides 50% more range than the Generation 1, and features an integrated thermal management system, with a maximum range of 180 miles. The 3.3 kW on-board charger reduces charging time by half, to approximately 5 hours.
PERFORMANCE With 80 kW of power and constant torque of 66 ft-lb, the SORA produces instant, breathtaking, seamless acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds. Acceleration has been slightly improved over the Generation 1 as a result of weight savings, particularly in the Rotobox carbon wheels. CHASSIS / BODY The chassis continues to be lightweight aerospace grade aluminum. A number of important enhancements, including manufacturing processes, have improved overall quality, visual appearance and motor controller cooling. The body makes use of even more carbon fiber, including the control center (what looks like a gas tank), CVT cover, front sprocket cover, belt guard and front headlight fairing. The 25-degree steering rake with 4.4 inches of trail is unchanged and ensures great responsiveness. A steering angle of 30 degrees improves turning radius.
SUSPENSION / WHEELS / TIRES / BRAKES The suspension features top-of-the-line, fully adjustable Ohlins components. The front suspension utilizes a 48 mm inverted cartridge Ohlins fork. The rear suspension employs an Ohlins cantilever monoshock with an aluminum swingarm. A significant improvement is the adoption of carbon fiber wheels developed with Rotobox, which save 25 lbs. of unsprung rotating mass. This further improves the already superior handling, steering, acceleration and throttle responsiveness. The wheels are mated to dual compound Michelin Pilot Power 120 / 70ZR17 in the front and 180 / 55ZR17 in the rear. To ensure full confidence at any speed, the SORA is equipped with some of the best brakes available in the industry. Developed with Beringer, the front features dual floating 320 mm discs, with 4-piston, 2-pad brake calipers that are radially mounted. The rear features a single floating 230 mm disc, and opposed 2-piston brake caliper. Controls and accessories such as indicators, mirrors, handlebar and brake levers are from renowned Rizoma.
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT SORA Generation 2 dimensions are the same as those of Generation 1. The patented, industry-exclusive electric adjustable seat allows adjustment of seat height on-the-go, from 29.5 to 33.5 in. The seat is now offered in a two-tone leather cognac/black combination. Even with the improved battery and range, the new SORA weighs 550 lbs., approximately 25 lbs. less than the Generation 1.
INSTRUMENTATION The SORA’s multi-functional 5.7 in. LCD touch screen offers improved graphics for instant and cumulative energy management, usage statistics, and power and regenerative braking management (Performance, Normal, Safe). It continues to offer GPS and navigation with LITO’s proprietary Safe Range feature that recommends power selection to reach one’s destination. Connectivity is Wi-Fi compatible for over-the-air update capabilities. The Motogadget speedometer is analog with numerous built-in digital features. For enhanced safety, the new SORA has an adaptive LED headlamp that lights up the interior of curves as the motorcycle leans over.
PRICE / WARRANTY The new SORA Generation 2 is priced at $82,250 USD plus freight. LITO sells directly to its clients, with motorcycles shipped to service centers for uncrating and preparation for client home delivery. Motorcycles requiring servicing are picked up and returned to the client’s home free of charge in California and Florida. Additional service centers will be added to other states in the near future. The SORA has a 2-year warranty on the motorcycle and a 5-year warranty on the battery. SUMMARY The new SORA Generation 2 features better range, quicker acceleration, and faster charging than the Generation 1. The new SORA Generations 2 is meticulously designed to deliver improved performance without sacrificing the refinements and exclusivity already established by LITO Motorcycles.
CONTACT Pierre Corriveau VP Sales, Marketing, Parts & Service info@litomotorcycles.com 248-885-7459 litomotorcycles.com Facebook: @litomotorcycles Instagram: @litomotorcycles For updates and details visit litomotorcycles.com/news