Most of us have an idea in our heads of our ultimate dream garage. For me, it consists of storage space for all the bikes I'd ever want, at least one lift, and all of the parts and tools I'd ever need to maintain my fleet myself. While such a workspace remains only a dream for most of us, it's a requirement for a top-notch racing team like JGR. Not only does this garage contain all that and a bag of chips (several, actually), it's also on wheels, attending all 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. We got a chance to peek behind the scenes and see what it takes to keep a top team ready to race under all conditions.