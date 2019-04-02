Hide press release Show press release

Vinod K Dasari joins Royal Enfield as the Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, April 1, 2019: In order to propel Royal Enfield as a global motorcycling brand, Eicher Motors Ltd (EML) today announced the appointment of Vinod K. Dasari as the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, a unit of EML. Vinod will also join the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd as an Executive Director with immediate effect.

Vinod Dasari takes over from Siddhartha Lal who will continue as the Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. At Royal Enfield, Siddhartha will continue to support Vinod and the team on product and brand related areas.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “After a phenomenal success story in the last decade, Royal Enfield is now building the foundations of its next level of growth. As we commence another exciting chapter, I believe, there is no better person than Vinod Dasari to lead Royal Enfield into its next phase of evolution to a global brand. Vinod is a proven leader who combines business vision and people skills. He has been a catalyst in reviving the fortunes of his previous company and re-shaping the dynamics of a hitherto slow moving industry.”

“Vinod’s fearless entrepreneurial leadership, experience of managing complex businesses globally, deep understanding of customers and his vision of how digital technology will be used and experienced around the world are precisely the qualities that Royal Enfield needs as it aspires to lead and catalyse the global motorcycling industry towards middle weights (250-750cc)”, Siddhartha added.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Vinod Dasari was the CEO & Managing Director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He joined Ashok Leyland as the Chief Operating Officer in 2005. Vinod Dasari has held several leadership positions at Cummins India Limited and Timken Company where he went on to become the President of its Global Railroad business in the USA. He started his career with General Electric in 1986.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield is an inspiring story and I am very excited to be part of such a fantastic brand. Personally for me, working with a consumer brand will be a tremendous learning opportunity, and professionally, I am looking forward to the challenge of creating a global consumer brand from India.”

Mr. Vinod Dasari has also served as the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as President of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), from

2013 to 2015. He was conferred “CEO of the Year” by Business Today and most recently by Business Standard. He has also been honoured as the “CV Man of the Year” by the CV Magazine and has won the “Autocar Professional of the Year”.

Mr. Vinod Dasari holds a Masters degree in Engineering Management from the McCormick School of Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), from the Kellogg School of Management. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from University of Louisville in 1988.

About Royal Enfield: The world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has made its distinctive motorcycles since 1901. Focussed on bringing back simple, yet engaging and accessible motorcycling, Royal Enfield is the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. A division of Eicher Motors Ltd., Royal Enfield operates in India and over 40 countries around the world. With modern development facilities in Leicestershire, UK and Chennai, India, Royal Enfield makes its motorcycles in Tamil Nadu for the world.

Royal Enfield’s motorcycle line-up includes the brand new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, powered by a modern 648cc inline twin engine, as well as the iconic 350cc and 500cc single cylinder Bullet and Classic. The Himalayan, named for the mountains that Royal Enfield calls home, with 410cc long stroke engine, is built for all roads and no roads, while the Thunderbird and Thunderbird X are built to cruise all day.

Unlike any other, Royal Enfield motorcycles are timeless and built for purposeful longevity. Royal Enfield riders are core to the brand and Rider Mania - an annual gathering that brings Royal Enfield riders from all over the world to the lovely beaches of Goa - and the Himalayan Odyssey - which tests riders on some of the toughest roads and highest mountain passes in the Himalayas - are just some of the many events that bring our riders together.

For more information about Royal Enfield please visit: https://www.royalenfield.com

In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden’s AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) - which is driving modernization in India's commercial vehicle space, and in other developing countries. VECV has a complete range of trucks and buses from 5-55 tonnes, and its integrated manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh is the global hub for medium duty five- and eight-litre engines for Volvo Group.

For the twelve months ended March 2018, Eicher Motors recorded its highest ever total income of INR 8,965 crores (net of excise duty) (approx USD 1.4 billion). Eicher Motors is listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange, and has been part of the NSE’s benchmark Nifty 50 Index since April 1, 2016.