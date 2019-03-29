Polaris has issued a recall for the three-wheel Slingshot. Here are the details.

If we want to catch recalls early on, we have to look north of the border. In fact, the Canadian transportation agency is a lot more efficient at posting recalls than our good old NHTSA is. Considering some of these recalls represent a safety hazard, we prefer putting them on the radar early on so owners have a chance to reach out to the manufacturer to have their VIN checked.

It’s the case with this Polaris recall. In fact, the manufacturer of the polarizing Slingshot issued a recall on its three-wheeler in Canada with 1,874 units of the 2015 to 2019 model-years targeted—information we expect to see trickle in the US shortly.

According to the company, the seats on the affected units could be problematic. In some cases, the base of the seat hasn’t been assembled properly which may cause the seatbelt to unlatch or the seat itself not to lock into position and slide on its rails. Either scenario obviously represents a safety concern, should the seat slide while driving or should the seatbelt come undone in case of a crash.

Owners of affected units are invited to visit their Polaris dealer to have the seatbelt bracket and the seat latch inspected and replaced altogether should a flaw in either mechanism be found.

While the NHTSA has yet to publish a recall number, owners of the targeted model-years can contact the Polaris customer service at 1-800-765-2747 with recall number T-18-01 and their VIN close at hand. The manufacturer has confirmed that owners will be contacted by mail, but should you have any doubt, a phone call is all that’s needed to be sure. We will share an update as soon as further information from the NHTSA is made available.

Source: Transport Canada