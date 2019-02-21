Open Competition means you really can sign up.
Now is the time, if you or anyone you know has an inkling to race your e-bike: sign up to participate in the very first eSBK racing weekend. No, really; this is an open competition and anyone with an electric motorcycle can join.
If you want to sign up do it quickly; registration closes on the 4th of March. Then, assemble your team and get your bike, rider, gear, and mechanic(s) to the Assen TT circuit in the Netherlands. The races will be at the end of May, and bikes will be split into classes, just like those with internal combustion engines are ranked according to engine displacement, the e-bikes will be ranked into separate classes according to the bikes’ power output.
Director Jeroen Goudswaard explains, “there is special circuit time reserved for electric motorcycles only. This is very unique, the beginning of an era! Also, there are multiple classes to create a fair competition for all types of bikes: Zeros, Energicas, other brands and prototyping superbikes.” He emphasizes the open principle, and that everyone on an electric motorcycle is welcome; “this is a very important aspect, since this enables more starting machines on the grid. Also, this weekend contains five track sessions, which gives a lot of circuit time. We really think this makes it fun and exciting to join.”
Even if you don’t want to enter into the competition, and also if you don’t even have an electric motorcycle, you definitely want to watch the video. The noises the electric superbikes make are other-worldly, and the captions tout “0-100 in 3 seconds” (though I’m guessing they mean kph there). While not every bike competing will be able to match those numbers, the torque available from the electric motors in these bikes is stunning and absolutely worth racing. After you’ve watched the video, you’ll also want to follow the races themselves.
Source: OpenESBK.com
Applications for the first Open eSBK racing weekend opened
The very first racing weekend of the inaugural season of the Open Electric Superbike Competition is set: the Ducati Club races at the Assen TT circuit.
The application for teams is open now!
From May 24th until May 26th, the very first practices, qualification and races will be ridden. This is a unique opportunity for electric racing teams and electric motorcycle owners to show the true potential of their machines.
“There is special circuit time reserved for electric motorcycles only. This is very unique, the beginning of an era! Also, there are multiple classes to create a fair competition for all types of bikes: Zeros, Energicas, other
brands and prototyping superbikes”, says director Jeroen Goudswaard. Since the championship is an open competition, everyone can join, as long as their motorcycle is electric. Goudswaard explains the thought behind
this open principle: “This is a very important aspect, since this enables more starting machines on the grid. Also, this weekend contains five track sessions, which gives a lot of circuit time. We really think this makes it fun
and exciting to join.”
The registration is open now, and the first round of applications closes the 4th of March. To ensure a place on the grid, teams should apply as soon as possible.
Register via: www.openesbk.com/register
For a promotional video, follow this link: https://youtu.be/r3chcpdPzdw or visit the website: www.openesbk.com.
For any questions or interviews, please contact Jeroen Goudswaard (chairman): jeroen.goudswaard@openesbk.com or +31 6 52 51 96 44.