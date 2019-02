2 / 9

An adventure or dual-sport motorcycle is defined as a street-legal motorcycle that presents qualities that make it both a comfortable long-distance highway cruiser and an capable off-roader.

Jacks of all trades of the motorcycle realm, ADV models usually present a higher profile than usual, mounted on long-travel suspension, a convenient windscreen attached to the head of the bike without a bulky fairing, knobby tires, and in some cases, side pans for storage. The riding position is usually upright to provide comfort and motion to the rider. The tank size is usually superior to other models to provide the traveler with a longer range.