When I was a teenager, my parents wanted to move the family to a rural part of Ireland. "No bloody way," was my response. Ireland, in general, is rural enough, and I didn't want to live in an even more rural part of it. So we came to an unreasonable agreement: I would move on the condition that the house had land at the back, which I could turn into a motocross track.

Ultimately, our house never sold due to some global recession thingy, and long story short, that's why I never turned pro. But if you or someone you know is in this oddly specific position, I've got the answer.

How does 33 acres with a 5-bedroom home, 676-square-foot guest apartment, and motocross park sound? There might be a couple of little issues, but I reckon we can come up with viable workarounds.

Firstly, it's up for $3.675M, which is a pretty ridiculous sum when you consider the location: Sandy, Oregon. So price and location are our two biggest issues here, and we can solve them with one simple answer: Moto math

There's a guest apartment, a 5-bedroom house, and a bloody savage motocross track with what looks like a freestyle motocross ramp. You'll also find plenty of room for guest parking along with a small office and barn. You can't afford not to buy this money-making machine!

All jokes aside, this place looks like a dream buy for anyone who's looking for a life out of the city and wants to run a motocross track or is lucky enough to just use this for personal pleasure. But I wouldn't be surprised if some YouTubers like the Cboys jumped on his and made their own version of PastranaLand.

Let us know in the comments if you could be tempted to move to Sandy, Oregon, in exchange for your own motocross track. You know my answer.