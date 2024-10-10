How many of you have tried and failed to get your friends into powersports? My efforts are particularly focused on getting my friends interested in motorcycle racing so that they'll buy motorcycles, and then we can go on trips. It's a long, difficult game that requires tact and the perfect content.

But I've found it next to impossible to get my friends into motocross until now, I think.

This year's Motocross of Nations, which is essentially the Motocross Olympics, produced one of the most epic two-wheeled last-lap battles I've ever witnessed. In fact, it lasted for the last two laps.

If any of you remember Rossi versus Lorenzo at Catalunya in 2009, think that but on dirt and with an enveloping underdog story.

Jett Lawrence has been a man on a mission since turning pro in 2019, and at just 21 years old, he's a two-time SuperMotocross World Championship 450SMX championship, two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX champion, and an AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Champion.

Jett is not an underdog by any means, but Australia has never finished first at a Motocross of Nations. So, all eyes were on Jett as he was leading the third MXGP + Open race and his country to victory.

The only person who could seemingly stop Jett from taking a personal victory was Tim Gajser, who is by no means an underdog in his own right. Gajser is a four-time MXGP & a one-time MX2 Champion, but it's about context.

Although Gajser wouldn't be able to stop Australia from taking the gold or put his home country of Slovenia on the podium, he had the chance to beat the it-boy of off-road racing, the seemingly infallible Jett Lawrence. The underdog elements are all about context, but even if you don't have time to explain that to your friends, just show them the video and it's sure to impress.

I won't spoil the end of the race for those who don't know the result, but I will say it is one of the most aggressive but fair block passes I've ever seen, and nearly sends the passer off the track.

Let us know your favorite last-lap battles in the comments.