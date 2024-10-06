For what it's worth, I don't think I ever had "Triumph launches new dirt bikes" on my bingo card.

And when the company did indeed launch a dirt bike, I still don't think I believed it was going to happen. I mean, I associate the brand with fast AF triples that sound bananas, and one of the best off-roading adventure bike platforms on the planet. Why would it want to make dirt bikes for us grimy, crusty, hoodlums?

Yet, the brand did, and to much fanfare from almost everyone online and IRL. But I then figured Triumph would stop at a 250cc dirt bike. I mean, they don't need a 450cc for anything. Why go to all that trouble in building out a thumper?

I guess what you should take from this is I'm wrong a lot. Maybe don't listen to me? At least in terms of savvy business decisions, because a 450cc dirt bike is exactly what Triumph just launched.

Oh yeah, the TF 450-RC is here, and it looks spectacular. But that "RC" designation is something that truly special. You see, Triumph got someone special to help with the bike's engineering. Someone who knows quite a bit about dirt bikes, thumpers to be specific. Who'd Triumph get? None other than Ricky Carmichael.

You read that right.

According to Triumph, "The TF 450-RC’s single-cylinder, SOHC 450cc engine is built for racing, delivering robust power while minimizing weight giving a power-to-weight ratio that leads the class." How that's managed is through what the company calls "top-tier components," though that's not just media theater. The TF 450-RC gets a Konig-forced aluminum piston, DelWest titanium valves, a 5-speed gearbox with quickshifter as standard, and DLC-coated rockers to reduce friction.

That sums up to one serious bit of kit, and that's just the engine.

Elsewhere, the TF 450-RC makes use of ODI RC4 Signature handlebars, a XTrig Holeshot Device, Akrapovič titanium exhaust, and selectable riding maps. But all that is useless without the right chassis and suspension. Triumph says the TF 450-RC "features a unique aluminum chassis, designed to provide a perfect balance of performance, mass and flexibility," that's been hand Tig-welded to ensure "durability and precision."

Up front, you get KYB AOS coil suspension that has a unique Air-Oil Separation (AOS) system, which Triumph states gives riders "smoother, more consistent damping by preventing oil aeration, which results in more precise control and stability across various terrains." Rearward, an adjustable three-way piggyback shock keeps your rear tire planted, but the adjustment for compression, rebound and preload lets each rider tune their bike to their liking, as well as adapt to different situations and tracks.

Brembo calipers paired with Galfer discs, as well as Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires help further the TF 450-RC's control.

Speaking ahead of the dirt bike's debut, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent stated, “At the end of 2023, Triumph revealed the long-awaited TF 250-X—the first in an all-new range of off-road motorcycles. We now have a brand new 450cc competition motocross powertrain, which Ricky Carmichael, who is without doubt the very best in the business, has worked with us to develop. The TF 450-RC Edition offers a balance of power, precision and durability that sets a new standard in the 450cc motocross class. It seems only right that the first edition should have Ricky’s name on it.”

As for price, Triumph has only released the price of the TF 450-RC in the UK, which comes out to £10,695. That's $14,027.05 in Freedom Town using today's exchange rate. We'll see how much it really costs when it goes on sale later next year.

But what do you all think? Are you stoked for another 450 to be in on the mix? Are you still as confused as I am? Sound off in the comments below.