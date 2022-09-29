On the weekend of September 24, 2022, the 75th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations round took place at the historic RedBud motocross track in Buchanan, Michigan. Saturday had perfect weather and track conditions, while Sunday featured rainy conditions that seemingly favored the European teams. When all was said and done, though, Team USA took the win—at home—after an 11-year drought.

There’s absolutely nothing like a win at home—and Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Justin Cooper were thrilled to get their hands on the Chamberlin Trophy after an exhilarating weekend of racing. The last time that Team USA won MXoN was way back in 2011, at St. Jean-d'Angely in France.

Speaking of which, Team France came in second, consisting of Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin, and Dylan Ferrandis. The final step on the podium was taken by Team Australia, with riders Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence getting the job done.

For motocross fans, RedBud needs no introduction—but for those who are unfamiliar, it’s an atmosphere like no other. Some courses just get that way over time—think of Assen in MotoGP or Monza in Formula One and you’ll have the right idea. The fans come out in force, and everyone is wildly enthusiastic about the awesome racing spectacle that they’re sure to witness while they’re there.

In fact, you can get a flavor of it in this video, as you see the spectators actively soaking up the entire experience and cheering their favorite racers as they come into view. The venue has a long history in motocross, holding races all the way back to 1973—which means that in 2023, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the sport. Not every course can say that—at a national or an international level.

This race win carried even more special meaning for Chase Sexton, as it was apparently also his birthday. If you’re a racer, can you think of a single better present to get for your birthday than taking the Motocross of Nations overall win for your country’s team? The emotions have to be kind of overwhelming. Congratulations to everyone on their fantastic racing, and good luck to everyone in the future. We look forward to much more awesome racing ahead.