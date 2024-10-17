RideApart's Executive Editor, Jonathon Klein, once said if you bought any other ADV bike than a Royal Enfield Himalayan you're an idiot, and it made me think I'd never think anyone an idiot for a motorcycle purchasing decision. I was wrong.

The Ateliers Heritage Spirit Scrambler is a good-looking electric motorcycle with some pretty bling parts. And anyone who buys one is an idiot.

There are two versions of the Spirit Scrambler, the "50cc" and "125cc". Both make for ridiculous purchases, but you certainly get less for your money if you opt for the 50cc model. And no, you're not misreading anything; the Heritage Spirit Scrambler is electric, but Ateliers has differentiated the two models by referencing cubic capacity.

We have to assume that the 50cc model name references the law in France, where the company is based, which allows people born before 1988 to ride 50cc mopeds with a top speed of 45 km/hr (28 mph) without a license.

In other words, you don't need a license to ride the Ateliers Heritage Spirit Scrambler 50cc in France, it seems. Apart from its pretty slick looks, its low top speed and the accessibility that provides seem to be this motorcycle's biggest selling points.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

We have to imagine anyone who's buying one of these bikes was born before 1988, because they're the only ones who could afford such an outrageous amount. How much?

Stay seated, because the 50cc model costs a staggering €23,450. That's US $25,462 at the time of writing.

So, for the price of more than two Triumph Scrambler 900s, you get an electric bike that gets up to its top speed of 28 mph "in an instant", and has a 49.7-mile range, which makes it "ideal for leisurely jaunts".

I remind you once more that this bike costs more than $25,000.

As I mentioned, there are some pretty bling parts, like the Brembo 4-piston caliper at the front, which bites on a 320mm disc. This, along with the WP front fork and aggressive Heidenau K60 Ranger tires, are overkill on a bike that won't see a dirtier road than perhaps one that leads to a grandiose estate.

So many times I've said that I have a "you do you" mentality when it comes to riding, and it's the same with this. I'd never say you can't buy this, but I would think "A fool and his money are soon parted" if I ever met anyone who bought one.

Tell us what you think. Am I being too harsh on people who decide to pre-order the Heritage Spirit Scrambler, or do you agree that even entertaining the idea of this purchase is madness?