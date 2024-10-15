Adventure bikes aren’t the usual suspects when it comes to platforms for custom builds. But as it would turn out, you can actually create a pretty crazy custom build out of an adventure bike.

Best part is you get a custom creation that you can actually ride, and in the case of this custom CFMoto Ibex 450, one you can do some pretty crazy shit on.

This thing is by no means your regular Ibex 450, it’s a custom build that CFMoto did in partnership with none other than Roland Sands Design, one of the biggest names in the custom motorcycle scene.

CFMoto

Dubbed the Vandal 450, this custom adventure bike build draws some parallels to the automotive world, in the sense that it’s essentially a road-focused rally bike—something similar to the machines we’d see racing up grueling hill-climb courses in Europe. Think of it as an adventure bike turned supermoto, so yeah, it’s surely going to be a hoot to ride, all while maintaining a semblance of comfort and touring ability.

Right off the bat, it’s easy to see what’s been swapped out. For starters, the Vandal ditches the Ibex 450’s 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless wire-spoked wheels in favor of road-focused 17-inch alloy wheels.

It also does away with the adventurous stuff, so the windscreen, luggage rack, and sump protector have all been chucked in the bin. The result is an oddly clean-looking, long-legged machine that looks like it wants to do nothing but pop wheelies and slide its rear wheel. And surely, in the hands of a skilled rider, it’ll do just that.

Now, I got the chance to get up close and personal with the Ibex 450 earlier this year, running it through its paces across technical off-road terrain. And it’s easy to see why the CFMoto and RSD thought that this thing would make a great overgrown supermoto. The 270-degree parallel-twin engine is smooth, grunty, and has a decent amount of power for its size. Oh, and it sounds the part, too, something that’ll surely ring true with this build, as it sports what looks like an SC-Project full exhaust system.

CFMoto CFMoto

Of course, the cherry on top of it all is the custom livery, which looks like it took some inspiration from the world of flat-track and rally racing. It gets loud, vibrant graphics which I think would look absolutely sick on the standard Ibex 450, too.

According to CFMoto, the Vandal 450, although not slated to enter production, is meant to serve as an inspiration for Ibex 450 owners to customize their own machines. The goal was to showcase the bike’s road-going capabilities, and quite frankly, it’s an odd yet interesting move, especially considering that CFMoto has bikes like the 450SS and 450NK in its roster.

But what do you think? Is the Vandal 450 a bike you’d like to take for a spin? Or is it a bit too outlandish for your tastes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.