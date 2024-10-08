There's been some nice Hayabusa Hype recently, thanks to a pretty cool new colorway hitting dealerships in 2025. But, more importantly, it's the Hayabusa's 25th anniversary, and to celebrate, Suzuki produced a pretty tasty limited-edition model. The celebrations aren't over, however, and the automaker wants you to be a part of them.

Suzuki will have a wall at this year's Motorcycle Live show at the NEC in Birmingham, England, between November 16-24. And even if you're not traveling across the Atlantic to check it out, people can still see your pride and joy.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of getting your Hayabusa on the wall is enter your details online and upload the picture you'd like to be shown. Suzuki GB PLC will only be accepting online applications from October 4-30th.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

If your picture is accepted and you want to go and see it in person, the Motorcycle Live event looks like a helluva show. Suzuki will have an entire zone dedicated to the Hayabusa, where it'll display every generation of the bike along with the limited-edition 25th-anniversary model.

You'll also get to feast your eyes on modified versions made by riders chasing top-speed records, as well as Radical SRC, which is powered by a Hayabusa engine. But the world of motorcycles consists of more than the Hayabusa, right?

If I were to go into every activity at this year's show, you'd be reading all day, but here are the highlights: BSB ride sim racing, JD stunts arena, Isle of Mann TT simulator, OSET trials experience (ages 7+), electric test ride zone, BMW rider training rolling road, meet and greet with riders and celebrities, learn to ride zone, and an elite test ride zone.

Now, after listing out those activities, I'm sufficiently jealous of everyone who'll be in attendance. Let us know in the comments if you or anyone you know will feature on the Hayabusa wall.