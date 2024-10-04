I'm a big fan of BMW's adventure motorcycles. Even when they're not outfitted for adventure, they're still staggeringly good off-road.

But when you start throwing on those off-highway goodies, the knobby tires, the crash structures, the enhanced suspension, etc, that's when they go from really good to absolutely spectacular. And of the adventure motorcycles Motorrad makes, the obvious top-tier is the R 1300 GS.

It is, of course, the stuff of legend. This platform, and prior platforms that made up the tippy top BMW ADVs, have been around the world. They've conquered mud, dirt, sand, water, and every terrain in between. And they've done so with style, comfort, and the capability you'd expect from a backcountry donkey that doesn't know the word, "Stop."

There's a reason why Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman chose the R GS Adventure to do their first 'round the world tour.

And now there's a new one, the R 1300 GS Adventure, but like those before it, all that capability won't come cheap. How not cheap, you ask? How's the tune of $22,745 sound?

Woof.

Now, I should put that price into some context. First, that's for the base model R 1300 GS Adventure. It doesn't include the up-market accessories you'll want to include in your off-road touring rig. So expect to spend a little bit more to trick your R 1300 GS Adventure out to your exact liking. But, compared to others in the top-tier adventure motorcycle class, it's also not the most expensive option out there.

The two other big-boi ADVs that come to mind are Ducati's Multistrada V4 and KTM's (likely) upcoming 1390 Super Adventure R, which will replace its aging 1290 Super Adventure R. The former from Borgo Panigale in its Rally Adventure-guise comes with an asking price of $29,995, while KTM's current 1290 Super Adventure R slightly undercuts the BMW with a $20,999 price tag. That, however, is for an older motorcycle that's set to be replaced in the near future, so expect it to fall a little more in line with BMW and Ducati's bikes soon.

As for the the BMW being worth the price of admission, it probably is. I haven't had the chance to try it myself out in the deserts of the Sahara or through the wilds of Africa, but given how good the standard R 1300 GS is, I'd say slapping some off-roady bits onto it would certainly make for an entertaining machine.

But what do you all think? Are you dropping $20,000+ on a new motorcycle? Or are you more like me and a spendthrift and looking at something smaller, lighter, and just as capable?