If you've been holding your breath since we first found out the Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 was on its way, you can let it out now. Giving us almost an entire month to get ready, Husky just formally introduced the 2025 Vitpilen 801 to the world.

Powered by Pierer's 799cc LC8c parallel twin engine, it makes a claimed 105 horsepower at peak, alongside 87 newton-meters (approximately 64.1 pound-feet) of torque at unspecified revs.

Features include an adjustable WP Apex suspension, cornering-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS with switchable Supermoto mode (only available in the optional Dynamic ride mode), optional Easy Shift function, a 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity via the app, and three standard and one optional ride mode (Street, Rain, Sport, and optional Dynamic).

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The frame on the Vit 801 is a chrome-moly affair using an engine-as-stressed-member design. Husqvarna, like other companies under the Pierer umbrella, likes to list motorcycle weights without fuel rather than giving curb weights, but we'll get to a number that's closer to reality in a moment. The official Vitpilen 801 weight listed by the manufacturer, without fuel, is 180 kilograms. That's just a hair under 397 pounds, for those of us in the US.

Now, since we know that the fuel tank capacity is 16 liters, we can do a little bit of math to get us a bit closer to the curb weight that most riders find helpful to compare bikes they're actually intending to ride. By my calculations, 16 liters of fuel should weigh just under 26.5 pounds (26.42, to be exact).

That puts a truer estimate of the Vitpilen 801's curb weight at 423-ish pounds. It's actually going to be a bit more than that, once you factor in other fluids necessary to keep your bike in good working order (little things like coolant, oil, and brake fluid). But you get the general idea.

As for when the 2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 should start appearing in dealerships, Husky says that will happen sometime in November. However, since it's a company that sells bikes internationally, exact dates and availability will vary. No matter where in the world you live, your best bet for the most accurate information regarding Vitpilen 801s touching down in your neighborhood is to reach out to your local authorized Husky dealer.

At the time of writing, pricing information in the US for the 2025 Vitpilen 801 has not yet been released. But given the Vitpilen's sibling, the Svartpilen 801 starts around $10,000, you'll likely be spending around the same price.

Gallery: 2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801