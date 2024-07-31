I'm going to tell you a short story.

Ages ago, I tested one of the first Husqvarna Vitpilen 701s to make it to the United States. I met the rep at the base of Angeles Crest in Los Angeles who told me take all the time I wanted with the bike. I said, "Sure, but I've got a few things I still have to do, so I'll make it short."

Three hours later—and yes, I texted him I'd be staying in the mountains—I met back up with him with a grin across my face I couldn't shake for days. It was, in my estimation, the closest I'd ever been to feeling like a bird, flying through the mountains, and carving corners. I sat so perfectly I couldn't really see the handlebars or display, so it literally felt like nothing was beneath me.

And the motorcycle was beyond intuitive. It just flowed.

Yet, here's where the story takes a turn, as I found a dealer special after it was clear that the 701 wasn't selling for like $4,000 under sticker. But instead of buying it right there, right then, I had to pass as my wife and I were trying to buy a house. I know, I know, my priorities were out of whack. To this day, however, I regret not buying that motorcycle.

But maybe I now have a chance once again as it's looking like Husqvarna is bringing a larger displacement Vitpilen back to the US thanks to the 801 engine it just launched.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

In recent filings with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discovered by Motorcycle.com, Husqvarna's parent company Pierer Mobility AG, the same company that owns KTM, GasGas, and a partial stake in MV Agusta, show that a Vitpilen 801 is on its way. And, honestly, that makes a lot of sense.

Most recently, Husky showed off the new Svartpilen 801 to much fanfare around the web. The bike returns a middle-weight to the company's lineup and, since the Svart and Vit share a frame, why not give it the 801 engine, too? Plus, as much as the 401 versions were fun little runabouts, nothing could beat the original 701s. Again, I'm still kicking myself.

As for timing, I've got nothing. Husqvarna hasn't officially announced anything, but if I were a betting man, I'd say look for an announcement around this year's EICMA. And, indeed, Husqvarna relayed that it would be showing off a new motorcycle at the annual show that could very well be the Vitpilen 801. It also could be something else, but come on.

Fingers crossed I get another chance to fumble the ball.